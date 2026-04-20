Windows 11's Taskbar and Search Box is set to gain a big update next month that will introduce support for AI agents, a feature that was first announced last year for AI developers. This will enable developers to build AI experiences that tie into the Windows UX natively, streamlining experiences between OS and AI.

This is a great feature for those who are utilizing AI tools on Windows, but wish those experiences were more natively integrated with the platform. AI developers will now have the option to tap into API's that streamline this experience for them, helping out the user in the long run.

If you're someone who despises AI on Windows, we have some good news. This capability isn't on by default, and it isn't something you'll ever have to deal with if you don't use AI tools on Windows. There's been a lot of misreporting on this capability, so here's the facts: This isn't another useless AI feature taking up system resources, it's simply an API for AI developers.

This is the interface that appears when an AI developer utilizes this new API. (Image credit: Microsoft)

It's necessary for Microsoft to make Windows AI-ready for developers, as that's where software innovation and engineering is taking place right now. Over the last year, AI popularity has exploded on Mac. Unlike Windows, which has been met with severe backlash whenever it tries to introduce new AI capabilities, Mac users have welcomed AI tools and LLMs with open arms. As a result, AI developers are building experiences first or sometimes exclusively for Mac, leaving Windows users out in the cold.

Naturally, this is concerning for Microsoft. If developers are choosing to build the next-generation of software on Mac, that doesn't bode well for the future of Windows. So, it's eager to appeal to AI developers and encourage them to build for Windows, and is introducing APIs such as AI agents on the Taskbar to help with this.

Microsoft wants to position Windows as the premiere platform for AI developers, but it's struggling to balance that position with end-users who seem to outright reject any attempt to cater for AI experiences on Windows. This is evident in the fact that people seem to be outraged at this new API for AI developers, something that won't impact anyone who already isn't using AI on Windows.

This is why Microsoft has announced plans to focus on quality across Windows. It's hoping that if it can prove that it's able to get OS fundamentals right, it will be given a pass to also work on AI capabilities that position Windows competitively for the future. Mac, Android, iPadOS, Linux and others are all leaning heavily on AI, and are doing so without much friction. Windows is the only platform struggling to convince its userbase that catering to AI developers and experiences is important.

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