Microsoft provides much needed update on Windows 11's dark mode in refreshing moment of transparency
News
By Zac Bowden published
Microsoft's head of design and research on Windows gives an important update.
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Stay Ahead with Windows Central
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
YOUR NEXT READ:
Microsoft's head of design and research on Windows gives an important update.