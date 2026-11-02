Windows 11 is changing fast. We break down what’s coming next | Windows Central Podcast
On this week's episode: New Windows 11 features, cheap Windows laptops, MacBook Pro with touch, and more!
In this episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden break down the latest wave of Windows 11 Insider preview builds and major industry hardware shifts.
The episode begins with an overview of incoming Windows 11 quality-of-life updates, including File Explorer context menu overhauls, controller-friendly Xbox Quick Settings for gaming handhelds, deeper Phone Link integration in the taskbar, native speed tests, and rich, actionable search results. Zac also details controversial security adjustments to Windows Hello that force screen-brightening in low-light environments.
From there, we dissect Apple’s sudden embrace of touchscreen technology and OLED displays on the M5 MacBook Pro, comparing Apple’s historical messaging to current market demands. We follow up on the ongoing display debates surrounding the Surface Laptop Ultra's Mini-LED implementation (addressing local dimming claims and ghosting fixes), before examining Big Tech’s massive AI capital expenditure trends, market adjustments, and live audience Q&A questions.
This episode of the Windows Central Podcast is sponsored by Surfshark VPN. Unlimited devices, access your content from anywhere, and auto-block malware on Windows, Edge, and other platforms from $2.50/mo, with 3 months extra FREE. Sign up today!
- TIMESTAMPS:
- 00:00 Pre-show Setup & Tech Checks
- 02:13 Welcome to Episode 409 & Agenda Overview
- 03:51 Testing $699–$799 Budget Windows Laptops
- 06:24 File Explorer Context Menu Overhaul & Quick Turnaround
- 07:26 Windows 11 Insider Updates: Gaming Task View & Handheld Quick Settings
- 08:23 Phone Link Quick Settings Integration & Native Speed Test
- 09:46 Rich Results & Inline Controls in Windows Search
- 11:28 Windows Hello Security Shift & Screen Brightness Fallback
- 13:17 Upcoming WinUI Components & OOBE Overhaul Hopes
- 16:08 Insider Channels: Experimental vs. Beta vs. Feature Platform
- 18:17 Critique of Modern Windows Setup & Account Upsells
- 22:14 Microsoft Edge App Launch Acceleration & UI Bloat
- 24:18 Sponsor Break
- 25:50 Apple Touchscreen MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) Reaction
- 28:18 Steve Jobs' Legacy, Clamshell Touch, and 2-in-1s
- 35:20 Brand Rhetoric, Eat-Your-Words Tech Shifts & iPhone Duo Hinge Issues
- 44:38 MacBook Pro OLED vs. Surface Laptop Ultra Mini-LED
- 47:55 Surface Laptop Ultra Display Controversy: Local Dimming, HDR & Ghosting
- 52:19 Big Tech Earnings, AI CapEx Spending & Dot-Com Parallels
- 01:00:10 Live Audience Q&A: Laptop Ultra vs. Surface Laptop 8, RAM Prices & Taskbar Alignment
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