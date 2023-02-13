Windows Central Podcast #299: The new Bing with AI, Galaxy Book3 and S23 Ultra
Episode 299: The battle for AI superiority
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and in this week's episode, Dan and Zac dive into the latest developments from Microsoft's surprise AI-centric event, updates for Windows 11, impressions on the Samsung Book3 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and so much more!
Zac Bowden
