Microsoft News Roundup: New Bing, new Edge, Hogwarts Legacy, and more

What a week it's been for those that follow Microsoft and technology. The tech giant unveiled a new version of Bing featuring ChatGPT and a new version of Microsoft Edge with AI built in. We also saw hints that Windows 11 may gain native functionality for controlling RGB lighting and Microsoft outline changes to the free version of Teams.

New Bing with ChatGPT

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft announced a new version of Bing with ChatGPT this week. The revamped search engine uses artificial intelligence to answer questions and understand natural language. Microsoft also used AI to improve the search results for Bing.

The news took the tech world by storm and sent waves throughout general news outlets as well. There's a good chance that this has been the most interest Bing has seen since it launched. Over 1 million people have signed up to try the new Bing with ChatGPT.

Microsoft held a live event to showcase the technology. That event was not streamed, but you can now watch it through Microsoft's YouTube channel. Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino was there to cover the news live as it happened. He discussed Microsoft's announcements in more detail during this week's Windows Central Podcast.

Below are a collection of articles to help you catch up on all of the news from Microsoft's AI event:

New Microsoft Edge

(Image credit: Future)

Bing wasn't the only Microsoft service to get love this week. The tech giant also unveiled a new version of Microsoft Edge that utilizes artificial intelligence. The new Edge has a fresh UI that will fit in on Windows 11 as well as an improved back end that should result in much faster performance.

The new Edge also has AI features, including a Sidebar section that lets you access the new Bing and use ChatGPT to compose content on the web.

We have a guide on how to try out the new Edge with ChatGPT if you'd like to use the new browser.

Bing and Edge are just the beginning when it comes to AI in Microsoft products. The company reportedly has plans to demo artificial intelligence features in Office next month.

Native RGB on Windows 11

(Image credit: Razer)

Who doesn't like RGB lighting? At the moment, you have to control your PC's lights through third-party software. That could change in the near future. In a recent preview build of Windows 11, a "lighting" category appeared. Assuming the functionality rolls out at some point, it should let PC owners control RGB lighting without having to jump between different pieces of software.

Changes to free Microsoft Teams

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft outlined changes to how people will be able to access Microsoft Teams for free later this year. While a free version of Teams will remain available, the migration progress could be awkward. If you already use the free version of Teams, you'll have to pay for a subscription to keep all of your data, chats, and other content.

The new version free version of Teams won't have a way to import all of the data from the current free version of Teams.

Editorials

(Image credit: Midjourney, and the unknown artists whose work was stolen to train it. )

With so much news breaking each week, it's important to place it all in context. Our team of experts share editorials and opinion pieces frequently. You better believe our team had thoughts on AI, Microsoft Teams, and more.

Review Roundup

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Each week our team of experts take a close look at games, gadgets, and accessories. Hogwarts Legacy was the biggest review of the week, turning the heads toward the virtual wizarding world. In addition to our full review, make sure to check out Hogwarts Legacy guides.