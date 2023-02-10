Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook will reportedly soon feature OpenAI tech similar to ChatGPT

What you need to know

Microsoft will reportedly demo OpenAI integration with the Office suite in the near future.

The company has tentative plans to show off artificial intelligence in Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, according to a report.

Microsoft recently unveiled a new Bing powered by ChatGPT that has drawn dramatic interest from the general public and the media, including 1 million people signing up to try it out within 48 hours.

Microsoft just announced that ChatGPT and AI will integrate with Bing and the tech giant already looks set to roll out artificial intelligence to more of its products. According to The Verge, Microsoft will soon demonstrate OpenAI technology in the Office suite. Specifically, the report mentioned Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Microsoft will reportedly detail how it plans to integrate OpenAI's AI tech and Microsoft's own Prometheus Model within the coming weeks. An announcement is "tentatively" planned in March, according to The Verge.

The Prometheus model is Microsoft's proprietary way of using OpenAI's model. When implemented in Bing, the Prometheus model allows the search engine to show "more relevant, timely and targeted results, with improved safety," as explained by Microsoft (opens in new tab).

Microsoft accelerated its rollout of AI in Bing to ride the wave of interest in ChatGPT.

The fact that Microsoft will integrate AI into its products is not new information. Company Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has said that Microsoft will integrate artificial intelligence into all of its products in the future. The big takeaway here is the timeline.

A source told The Verge that Microsoft wasn't going to unveil the new Bing until later this month, but that the company bumped up its plans to compete with Google. Bard, a competitor to ChatGPT, was teased the day before Microsoft's Bing announcement and shown off in more detail the day after Microsoft's AI event.

The rapid rise of interest in ChatGPT likely also played a role. That chatbot reportedly reached 100 million users in January and set growth records.

Google may have also moved up its announcement plans, given the fact that an advertisement for Bard had a factual error that resulted in the company losing 100 billion in stock value.