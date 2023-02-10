New Bing powered by ChatGPT gets over 1 million signups in 48 hours
Microsoft's new search engine is getting a massive amount of interest.
What you need to know
- Microsoft announced the new Bing this week, which features ChatGPT and AI technology.
- Over 1 million people signed up to try the new search engine within 48 hours.
Microsoft unveiled a new Bing powered by ChatGPT this week. The search engine has turned the heads of enthusiasts and the general public, garnering headlines from a vast range of outlets. There's a chance that this is the most attention Bing has received within a short span of time since it launched.
That interest is converting into signups, according to Microsoft Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer Yusuf Mehdi. He shared on Twitter that over 1 million people joined the wait list for the new Bing within the first 48 hours signups were open.
We have a guide on how to sign up for the new Bing powered by ChatGPT if you'd like to give the new search engine a try. Note that you may not gain access right away. Many of those that signed up right away have not received access yet. You can move your name up the wait list by setting Microsoft programs as your defaults, but that won't guarantee instant access either.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage.
