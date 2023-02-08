The new Bing may just be the beginning, Microsoft reportedly wants to help organizations create their own ChatGPT bots

What you need to know

Microsoft is reportedly working to help organizations create their own chatbots based on OpenAI's ChatGPT technology.

The tech giant would allow schools, companies, and government agencies to refine existing AI tools or create new chatbots.

Microsoft Azure is the cloud provider that powers ChatGPT and the company has invested heavily into open AI, including a multi-billion-dollar deal earlier this year.

Microsoft will help companies create custom chatbots based on OpenAI technology, according to CNBC. The outlet cited anonymous sources that explain Microsoft wants to help schools, companies, and government agencies launch their own chatbots. Alternatively, those organizations could customize an existing chatbot.

Microsoft has also considered letting organizations present custom messages to welcome users, much like the new Bing does, according to CNBC.

It may also be possible to upload specific data sets to improve the responses of chatbots and to add an organization's branding to an AI tool.

Microsoft did not respond to CNBC's request for comment. These plans are all subject to change as well, as are any plans by Microsoft or other companies.

OpenAI is the organization behind ChatGPT, which has gone viral since launching in November 2022. The chatbot put artificial intelligence at the fingertips of general users, launching a surge in interest in AI. Since ChatGPT rolled out, we've seen Microsoft invest billions of dollars into OpenAI and Google announce a competing chatbot.

Microsoft used OpenAI technology to power the new Bing that's powered by ChatGPT and has big plans to implement AI into all of its products.

Thanks to Microsoft and OpenAI's multi-billion-dollar deal, Azure is the cloud provider that backs ChatGPT. That means that usage of the chatbot, or any future chatbots based on the same tech, will run on Microsoft's Azure. Every chat costs an average of somewhere between 1-9 cents, according to OpenAI's CEO.