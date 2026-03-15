In just 60 days, the Windows Central subreddit — r/windowscentral — has grown to more than 1,000 members (it's actually 1,100+), and the energy there has been incredible. If you haven’t joined yet, now’s the perfect time.

We first announced the new subreddit two months ago and have been slowly ramping up features and content for it, with much more to come.

Reddit gives us something unique: a place where readers, enthusiasts, power users, and longtime community members can talk directly with us and with each other. It’s fast, unfiltered, and built for real conversation. Whether you’re into Windows, Surface, Xbox, laptops, handheld gaming, AI, or the broader PC ecosystem, you’ll find people who share your interests and aren’t afraid to dive deep.

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

But this subreddit is also part of something bigger.

We’re building a community that doesn’t just react to the news — it helps shape it. Your feedback, your experiences, and your frustrations matter. And as a publication that’s been covering Microsoft for nearly 20 years, we want to make sure your voice is heard by the companies building the products you rely on.

Over the coming months, we’ll be rolling out more ways to participate, including:

AMAs with editors, contributors, and industry guests

Community-driven polls and feature requests

Opportunities to influence what we cover next

Events and discussions tied to major launches and updates

Not to mention, if you post something cool, interesting, or engaging there ... there's a good chance we're going to share it here for everyone to see.

If you want to be part of a growing, passionate, and genuinely influential community, join us on Reddit. Help us build something that reflects the people who care most about Windows and the Microsoft ecosystem.

👉 https://www.reddit.com/r/windowscentral/

See you there!

Help Shape What Comes Next

We’re building this community with you, not just for you. Tell us what features, tools, or coverage areas you want to see next — whether it’s deeper Windows tips, more Surface reporting, handheld PC coverage, Xbox insights, AI guides, or something totally new.

What should we build for you next? Leave me a comment and let me know!