What would Microsoft's Windows Phone look like in 2024? It's like a micro PC running Windows 12 in your pocket.
Here's what might have been if Microsoft didn't kill off Windows Phone.
What you need to know
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella admitted that pulling the plug on Windows Phone was a strategic mistake.
- While no longer in development, AR 4789, a concept designer recently shared a video of what Windows Phone might look like running on Windows 12.
- Microsoft is potentially in a position to get back into the mobile market as it's currently the world's most valuable company.
While the Valentine's Day cheer continues to spill over from last week, a heartbreak for Windows Phone lovers is seemingly brewing. I know many of us wish Microsoft never made the strategic mistake that led it to pull the plug on Windows Phone. Am I the only one who secretly wishes Microsoft would make a comeback in the mobile scene with the Windows Phone running on a new OS? Maybe Windows 11 or Windows 12?
Well, I'm certainly not alone in this. AR 4789, a well-renowned concept-maker, recently shared a video on YouTube showcasing what the Windows Phone would be like today while running Windows 12.
The video is oddly satisfying to watch, and I can see myself getting the phone if it existed. The concept borrows heavily from Microsoft's Windows 11 OS. But right off the bat, it ships with several features you'd expect on any modern phone, including an In-display fingerprint sensor and perhaps Always-On Display technology.
Interestingly, the concept also showcases a mini-taskbar at the bottom of "Windows 12 mobile." As you'd expect, it neatly packs several apps, including Microsoft Copilot (obviously), Start menu, File Explorer, Microsoft Store, and Microsoft Edge. I would presume that Microsoft would finally fix some of the critical issues that have been highlighted by users regarding the Start menu on Windows 11, and also truly incorporate a consistent Fluent design on these apps.
RELATED: Microsoft confirms the name of the next major version of Windows, and it's not Windows 12
Of course, the concept also presents a scenario where users have access to a wide array of customization options. There's also a search bar conveniently placed on the phone's homepage, which is designed to let users search for stuff on the web (with Microsoft Bing set as the default search engine, as you'd expect).
Lastly, I'd expect it to ship with a ton of AI-baked goods and features. For instance, Microsoft Copilot's Circle to Copilot feature, which is heavily inspired by Samsung's Circle to Search feature on its latest line of Galaxy phones could be one of those features.
There's no time like the present for Microsoft to get back into mobile
Microsoft continues to fly high as the world's most valuable company, ahead of Apple. The tech giant's success has been attributed to its early and heavy investment in generative AI, coupled with its extended partnership with OpenAI.
With a $3 trillion and counting market cap and lessons from previous mistakes, Microsoft could potentially make a comeback in the mobile market with Windows Phone and dethrone iOS and Android from the top seat. Apple is already in trouble as sales of its iPhone 15 series didn't pan out as expected, which can majorly be attributed particularly to the decreased sales in the Chinese market.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
GraniteStateColinI would love a new MS phone, assuming the Surface team can still make good stuff w/o Panay. It's interesting how that video highlights how Windows seems to have shifted to look much more like Android. Without Live Tiles, it seems almost pointless as a mobile OS, but I'd be interested.Reply
MBYIt seems like almost all of what they showed here could be achieved through an updated MS Launcher with Windows 11/12 design language. That would be great to get. But MS seems to not be updating the launcher at all...Reply
MPetrozioMicrosoft did a good job with combining widgets and icons into live tiles. This was genius and one of the things that made WP great, along with the easy to use and fluid interface that utilized parallax effects in a great way. Metro was just cool. This combined with Microsoft services, such as OneDrive streaming music to the Music app, are the things I miss so much.Reply
Dush KuLooked like android copy, live tiles were the bestReply
GothardJ2Agreeing with other comments here, I think this concept video misses what made Windows Phone/Windows 10 Mobile an interesting 3rd choice. It was something completely different than iOS and Android. This concept video, while showing some of the tech that could be integrated really just screamed Android with a complete Microsoft launcher. Nothing here really showed me that it would be worth having, let alone buying, a new Windows powered mobile device.Reply
