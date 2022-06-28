'AMD Chipset Software is not responding' issue fixed with latest chipset driver

What you need to know

AMD recently released a chipset driver for Ryzen processors.

The updated driver fixes an issue that caused an error message stating "AMD Chipset Software is not responding" to appear.

Many AMD Ryzen CPUs are compatible with the new driver, including 5000 Series desktop processors and multiple mobile chips.

AMD just shipped a chipset driver that addresses an irritating bug that some PC owners have had to deal with. The update, which brings the chipset to version 4.06.10.651, addresses an issue that caused an error message stating "AMD Chipset Software is not responding" to appear when the installer is launched and a user screen is clicked. The same update also adds six new drivers and adds support for new programs.

AMD's changelog for the chipset driver also includes a download link. We've linked to the release notes rather than the direct download link so you can read up on the update before downloading it. AMD also has a guide on how to install Ryzen chipset drivers on Windows PCs.

Here are the release highlights from AMD:

New program support added.

Six new drivers added.

Fixed pop-up message "AMD Chipset Software is not responding" when the installer is launched and UI screen is clicked.

Below are the known issues with the chipset driver:

Sometimes custom install fails to upgrade to latest drivers.

Text alignment issues may be seen on Russian language.

Manual system restart required on Non-English OS after the installation is complete.

Windows® Installer pop-up message may appear during the installation.

Uninstall summary log may incorrectly show uninstall status as fail on non-English OS.

AMD's release notes also break down which processors and chipsets will receive the new driver update. It's a relatively lengthy list that includes AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors, AMD Ryzen Mobile 3000U/C, 4000U/H, 5000U/H/HS, 6000U/H/HS/HX CPUs, and a variety of Threadripper chips. Multiple older processors are compatible with the update as well.