Bing bug bounty hunters can earn up to $15,000

What you need to know

Microsoft just announced its AI bug bounty program.

Rewards range between $2,000 and $15,000 for those that find previously undiscovered bugs in Bing Chat and other AI-powered services from Microsoft.

Microsoft has several other bug bounty programs that help detect vulnerabilities.

Finding a bug in Bing Chat could earn you up to $15,000, thanks to a new bug bounty program from Microsoft. The Microsoft AI Bounty Program aims to discover vulnerabilities in Bing Chat, Bing Chat for Enterprise, Bing Image Creator, and other AI-powered services from the company. How much you earn depends on the severity of the vulnerability discovered and what type of issue you find.

For example, a high-quality report regarding a critical issue is worth $15,000. In contrast, a high-quality report for an issue deemed "important" is only worth $6,000.

This is all rather standard for bug bounty programs, which are a common tool utilized by Microsoft to discover vulnerabilities in its various services.

Here are all of the services and products that are part of the Microsoft AI Bounty Program:

AI-powered Bing experiences on bing.com in Browser (All major vendors are supported, including Bing Chat, Bing Chat for Enterprise, and Bing Image Creator)

AI-powered Bing integration in Microsoft Edge (Windows), including Bing Chat for Enterprise

AI-powered Bing integration in the Microsoft Start Application (iOS and Android)

AI-powered Bing integration in the Skype Mobile Application (iOS and Android)

Microsoft announced the new bug bounty program late last week.

"As shared in our bounty year in review blog post last month, we are constantly growing, iterating, and evolving our bounty programs to help Microsoft customers stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing security landscape and emerging technologies," said Microsoft.

"The new Microsoft AI bounty program comes as a result of key investments and learnings over the last few months, including an AI security research challenge and an update to Microsoft’s vulnerability severity classification for AI systems."

Microsoft details the program further in a separate post. An FAQ page for the Microsoft Bounty Program breaks down how to submit a report.