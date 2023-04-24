Math geeks rejoice: Bing Chat now supports LaTex

What you need to know

Microsoft added LaTex markup support to Bing recently.

LaTex is a system that's used often in scientific documentation, and it allows complex formulas and expressions to be shown.

Microsoft also reduced the frequency of Bing ending conversations prematurely.

Bing Chat has also been updated to improve how it responds to questions about news.

Microsoft rolls out new features and improvements to Bing and Bing Chat each week. The company recently shared a fresh batch of release notes that outline all of Bing's changes. The biggest addition is support for LaTex, which allows the search engine to display complex mathematical expressions.

Bing has also been improved when it comes to answering questions about news. Additionally, the chatbot will end fewer conversations prematurely. Bing would sometimes state "I’m sorry but I prefer not to continue this conversation" or "it might be time to move on to a new topic" unnecessarily.

LaTex support allows Bing to show complex mathematical expressions. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Here's a rundown of what's new for Bing from Microsoft's latest blog post:

LaTeX Support: We shipped support for LaTeX markup (opens in new tab) —allowing Bing chat to correctly display complex mathematical expressions. This makes Bing chat an even more useful tool for learning math concepts or writing technical research papers.

—allowing Bing chat to correctly display complex mathematical expressions. This makes Bing chat an even more useful tool for learning math concepts or writing technical research papers. Reducing End-of-conversation Triggers: We’ve heard your feedback that messages would sometimes trigger Bing to unnecessarily end conversations (e.g. “I’m sorry but I prefer not to continue this conversation.” or “It might be time to move on to a new topic.”). This should now occur less frequently than before, and we’re continuing to investigate cases where this happens.

News Grounding: We’ve taken steps to help Bing give better answers if you’re asking questions about news (e.g. “What are today’s top breaking news stories?”). Expect us to make further grounding improvements based on your feedback.

Microsoft also fixed the following bugs: