Microsoft adds a new layout option to the Split screen feature in Edge (and it's pretty great)

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge ships with a Split screen feature that lets users run two web pages under one tab.

The latest Canary release ( 119.0.2094.0) ships with a new vertical layout for the feature designed to enhance navigation for Edge users.

Users can decide whether to open links on a secondary tab or from the current one via the More Options menu soon.

Microsoft Edge is arguably one of the best browsers available. I've listed several reasons I use Edge as my default browser on Windows 11, and the Split screen is among the top features on this list.

The Split screen feature enhances productivity, navigation, and accessibility for Edge users by allowing them to run two web pages under one tab. Microsoft started testing the feature in Edge earlier this year, but it has since shipped to general availability.

And now, Microsoft is testing a new way to enhance the feature's capabilities, according to the folks over at Neowin. The latest Canary release (v119.0.2094.0) adds a new vertical layout to the feature, as spotted by Leo Varela on X (formerly Twitter) and can be seen in the main image of this story.

Microsoft has added a new "Vertical view" to Edge's Split screen feature (Canary):https://t.co/HFp06U25OD.https://t.co/rkrOtrPUQO pic.twitter.com/3Q3KMIHZWNSeptember 10, 2023 See more

This means that Edge users will now have two layout options while leveraging the Split screen feature: the horizontal layout with tabs arranged side by side or the vertical layout with the tabs stacked on each other.

A screenshot showing Split screen's new vertical layout option in Microsoft Edge. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Essentially, the new layout option enhances navigation significantly by letting users switch between a vertical and horizontal layout by clicking a three-dot button. You can also resize them by dragging the divider.

Microsoft is also reportedly working towards adding another neat enhancement to the Split Screen feature. The "More option" menu will feature two options: one that lets the user open a link on their current tab or, alternatively, one that opens links in a secondary tab. Notably, the change will ship with graphics highlighting how each option works to avoid confusion.