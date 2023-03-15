Microsoft Edge Dev tab groups can now persist across sessions

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge Dev just received an update that brings the browser to version 112.0.1722.7.

The update adds the option to have pinned tab groups persist across sessions.

It also includes a long list of improvements and fixes.

The biggest Microsoft Edge news this week was Bing with ChatGPT making its way to general users, but that wasn't the only Edge news this week. Microsoft just shipped an update to Edge Dev that brings the browser to version 112.0.1722.7.

The latest version of Edge Dev adds a new option to have pinned tab groups persist between browser sessions. The browser also gained the ability to switch profiles automatically when clicking a Workspace join link.

Microsoft lists the changes in a Tech Community post (opens in new tab):

Edge Dev: 112.0.1722.7: Added Features

Added Pin tab group feature to persist tab group between browser sessions.

feature to persist tab group between browser sessions. Added automatic profile switching when clicking on a Workspace join link.

Added auto name suggestion on Tab Group (English only right now).

Added Video Smart Explorer.

Android: Ad blocker now works on videos with a long press.

WebView2: Added experimental Custom Data Partition API. Added experimental CookieManager API. Added experimental Profile.Delete API. Added Experimental Launching External URI Scheme API.

Enterprise: New policy: (Note: Updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet) Added policy to disable Read Aloud on Android. Added policy to disable the Translate button in the Immersive Reader on Android. Added policy to disable Drop on Mobile. Added policy to disable the browser developer options on Android. Added policy to disable Read Aloud on iOS. Added policy to disable Translate on iOS.



Edge Dev: 112.0.1722.7: Improvements

Fixed browser crash related to Math Solver.

Fixed browser crash when closing the Sidebar Pane.

Fixed browser crash when using the Search Sidebar in certain scenarios.

Fixed browser crash when adding a site to the Sidebar from Top sites.

Fixed browser crash when sending feedback.

Fixed browser crash due to certain rendered images.

Fixed browser crash when using Search from Mini Menu.

Fixed browser crash when moving a favorite to another folder.

macOS: Fixed browser crash related to Sidebar.

iOS: Fixed browser crash when launching it on iPad. Fixed browser crash related to Adblock.

Android: Fixed browser crash when adding a new tab in certain scenarios. Fixed browser crash when tapping on the Read Aloud button on certain devices. Fixed browser crash when closing InPrivate tab in certain scenarios. Fixed browser crash when opening tabs on Microsoft Duo. Fixed browser crash when downloading files to external storage.

Enterprise: Fixed browser crash when visiting portal.azure.com with MSA profile on Android. Fixed browser crash on Android when updating managed favorites. Fixed browser crash related to managed favorites on iOS. Fixed browser crash related to AutomaticHttpsDefault policy.

