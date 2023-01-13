Microsoft Edge gains text prediction and more in latest update

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge just received an update that brings the browser to version 109.0.1518.49.

The update adds text prediction in long-form editable text fields and the option to link Microsoft accounts and Azure Active Directory accounts.

This update is for the stable version of Edge that's generally available.

Microsoft recently shipped an update for Edge that brings the browser to version 109.0.1518.49. The update is available for the stable version for Edge, so anyone relying on the browser for everyday use should be able to download it. The new version of Edge comes with a few updates, including text prediction. That feature provides predictions for long-form editable text. At the moment, it's limited to English in the United States, India, and Australia.

Version 109.0.1518.49 of Edge also adds the option to link a personal Microsoft account and an Azure Active Directory account through work or school. Microsoft Rewards points earned through either account will be pooled together, which is especially handy since you can no longer share Microsoft Rewards points.

Here's the full changelog for the latest version of Edge, as shared by Microsoft:

Account Linking between a personal Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) account. Microsoft is enabling users to link a personal Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) account through work or school. Once linked, users can earn Microsoft Rewards points for Microsoft Bing searches done in their browser or Windows search box while signed in with their work or school account. For more information, see the Account Linking FAQ (opens in new tab) and the Account Linking IT Admins FAQ (opens in new tab) . Tenant admins can also control this feature in the Message Center section of the Microsoft 365 Admin Center or by using the LinkedAccountEnabled (opens in new tab) policy.

Microsoft is enabling users to link a personal Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) account through work or school. Once linked, users can earn Microsoft Rewards points for Microsoft Bing searches done in their browser or Windows search box while signed in with their work or school account. For more information, see the Account Linking FAQ and the Account Linking IT Admins FAQ . Tenant admins can also control this feature in the Message Center section of the Microsoft 365 Admin Center or by using the LinkedAccountEnabled policy. TLS server certificate verification changes. In Microsoft Edge version 110, the certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be decoupled from the host operating system’s root store. Instead, the default certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be provided by and shipped with the browser. The MicrosoftRootStoreEnabled (opens in new tab) policy is now available for testing to control when the built-in root store and certificate verifier are used. Support for the policy is planned to be removed in Microsoft Edge version 111. For more information, see Changes to Microsoft Edge browser TLS server certificate verification | Microsoft Learn (opens in new tab) . Note: This is a controlled feature rollout in Microsoft Edge version 109. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

In Microsoft Edge version 110, the certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be decoupled from the host operating system’s root store. Instead, the default certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be provided by and shipped with the browser. The MicrosoftRootStoreEnabled policy is now available for testing to control when the built-in root store and certificate verifier are used. Support for the policy is planned to be removed in Microsoft Edge version 111. For more information, see Changes to Microsoft Edge browser TLS server certificate verification | Microsoft Learn . This is a controlled feature rollout in Microsoft Edge version 109. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. Text prediction. To help you write faster and with fewer mistakes, Microsoft Edge provides word and sentence predictions for long-form editable text fields on web pages. Administrators can control the availability of text predictions using the TextPredictionEnabled (opens in new tab) policy. Text prediction is currently only available in English within the US, India, and Australia. We will continue to add new languages and regions in future versions of Microsoft Edge.