This extension adds Grammarly-like editing to ChatGPT

What you need to know
- A new extension called editGPT tracks changes made by ChatGPT when you ask the chatbot to proofread content.
- You can then accept or reject specific changes to refine the resulting text.
- The extension shows what percentage of a document has been changed and shows a word count for before and after edits.
ChatGPT can generate text based on prompts, but it can also rewrite content for you. An issue with that is that it's difficult to track what changes the AI-powered chatbot made. A new extension called editGPT aims to fix that problem. The developer behind editGPT, Reddit user shuafeiwang, showed the tool off in a recent post.
The actual edits are powered by ChatGPT but the extension allows you to see what the AI tool changed. This makes it much easier to determine if the generated text is in line with what you'd like.
The extension's developer is playing around with prompts that edit varying levels of content. Right now, you can track changes on the following prompts, as listed by shuafeiwang on Reddit:
- Proofread this but only fix grammar: (10% change)
- Proofread this: (20-30% change)
- Proofread this, lightly improving clarity and flow: (30-40% change)
- Proofread this, improving clarity and flow: (30-50% change)
- Proofread this, significantly improving clarity and flow: (40-60% change)
- Rewrite this, improving prose:
- Proofread these bullet points from my CV, keep it in CV language:
- Proofread these bullet points:
Once ChatGPT has generated the content, you can select specific text and accept or reject changes. For example, ChatGPT changed the capitalization of the term "Split Screen" when I asked the tool to proofread for grammar. That would be a correct change if Split Screen in the text was not a specific feature that's capitalized by Microsoft, so I rejected it.
