OpenAI brings ChatGPT Deep Research to Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint, restricted by region and membership
ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users can connect their OneDrive and SharePoint libraries to analyze files with Deep Research.
OpenAI recently announced that Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint users will be able to connect their files to ChatGPT's Deep Research feature for analysis. The feature is currently in beta and only available to those with an active ChatGPT Plus, Pro, or Team subscription.
According to OpenAI, "When you connect Microsoft OneDrive or SharePoint to deep research, ChatGPT can access live data from your files and analyze them in real time. Simply connect, ask a question, and deep research will read, analyze, and cite relevant content from your files."
Earlier this year, OpenAI launched its AI agent designed to assist users in conducting multi-step research on the Internet for complex tasks. The ChatGPT maker described the agent as a groundbreaking productivity tool, capable of completing tasks that would typically take humans several hours in just ten minutes.
And now, users can integrate the technology with Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint. To connect it, you'll need to select Deep Research in the composer, click the dropdown menu, and select SharePoint.
Next, you'll be prompted to sign in to your account to authorize the ChatGPT Connector. Finally, you can select the folders you'd want ChatGPT to have access to.
You can also choose to make the connection from ChatGPT's settings by navigating to Connected Apps and selecting Connectors. Next, click the Connect button adjacent to the Microsoft OneDrive (work/school) to complete to process.
The feature is still in beta and unavailable for users in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK. OpenAI is expected to announce when the feature will be available for Enterprise users soon.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
