OneDrive on the web will soon have a version of Copilot to help you with your files.

OpenAI recently announced that Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint users will be able to connect their files to ChatGPT's Deep Research feature for analysis. The feature is currently in beta and only available to those with an active ChatGPT Plus, Pro, or Team subscription.

According to OpenAI, "When you connect Microsoft OneDrive or SharePoint to deep research, ChatGPT can access live data from your files and analyze them in real time. Simply connect, ask a question, and deep research will read, analyze, and cite relevant content from your files."

Earlier this year, OpenAI launched its AI agent designed to assist users in conducting multi-step research on the Internet for complex tasks. The ChatGPT maker described the agent as a groundbreaking productivity tool, capable of completing tasks that would typically take humans several hours in just ten minutes.

And now, users can integrate the technology with Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint. To connect it, you'll need to select Deep Research in the composer, click the dropdown menu, and select SharePoint.

Next, you'll be prompted to sign in to your account to authorize the ChatGPT Connector. Finally, you can select the folders you'd want ChatGPT to have access to.

You can also choose to make the connection from ChatGPT's settings by navigating to Connected Apps and selecting Connectors. Next, click the Connect button adjacent to the Microsoft OneDrive (work/school) to complete to process.

ChatGPT generates search queries from your prompts to locate relevant information within your connected Microsoft document libraries and sends these queries to Microsoft. OpenAI

The feature is still in beta and unavailable for users in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK. OpenAI is expected to announce when the feature will be available for Enterprise users soon.