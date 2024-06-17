This third-party script will let you use Microsoft Edge as intended — Bloat-free, but there's no way to revert the changes for now

What you need to know

Microsoft is arguably the best Windows browser, though some users often point out it's a tad bloated with features.

A developer has created a third-party script to help users debloat the browser by turning off some features that they might not necessarily find useful.

The script can disable the first run experience and splash screen and more.

Disclaimer As always, running third-party scripts may potentially harm or render your device unusable. Proceed with caution!

While Microsoft Edge is arguably one of the best browsers, some users have blatantly indicated that it's seemingly bloated. Over the past few years, Microsoft has been shipping new features to the browser, including its big AI campaign for Copilot across its products and services.

Some of these features might not necessarily resonate with everyone, especially for the average user looking to browse the internet. As you may know, most of these features are often disabled by default. If not, you can easily disable them via the settings.

The process is relatively straightforward, though some customization options might require navigation through policy settings — a daunting task for the less tech-savvy user base.

MSEdge Tweaker can help you navigate this process easily (via Neowin). MSEdge Tweaker is a third-party open-source script designed to automate Microsoft Edge's policies for enabling and disabling certain features, including:

Disable the first run experience and splash screen

Disable importing from other web browsers on launch

Disable browser sign in and sync services

Disable collections feature

Disable edge sidebar

Disable shopping assistant

Disable sponsored links in the new tab page

Disable insider banner in about page

As Bob Pony (TheBobPony) notes on GitHub, the option to undo implemented changes using the script is currently unavailable. However, the developer has indicated there are plans to add this option in the future. Other future changes include:

Sort options by most used that users would usually disable in Edge.

Add more options that can be disabled and have the choice menu more organized as possible.

Somehow get feature flags changed such as disabling rounded corners on webpages via script.

Microsoft Edge | Free Microsoft Edge is the default browser on Windows. It's based on Chromium, so it's compatible with the vast majority of the web. There are several Insider versions of the browser, allowing you to test new features and provide feedback to Microsoft.