Copilot, Bing, and other Microsoft services are down and ChatGPT can't search the web

What you need to know

Several Microsoft services are down right now for users in Europe and Asia.

Copilot and Bing started seeing outage reports spike around 3 AM ET.

The outages also affect ChatGPT's ability to search the web and the DuckDuckGo search engine.

Microsoft has confirmed the outages and is investigating.

Recent updates

Several Microsoft services are down right now, including Copilot and Bing. The outage also affects ChatGPT, preventing the service from being able to search the web. DuckDuckGo, which uses Bing, is affected as well.

The outage began around 3 AM ET on May 23, 2024. Users in Asia and Europe appear to be the ones primarily affected by the issue.

"We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access the Microsoft Copilot service. We're working to isolate the cause of the issue. More information can be found in the admin center under CP795190," said the Microsoft 365 Status account on X (formerly Twitter).

We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access the Microsoft Copilot service. We're working to isolate the cause of the issue. More information can be found in the admin center under CP795190.May 23, 2024

Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports for Bing as well. The number of issues with Bing appears to be going down, however.

Outages like this happen from time to time and rarely last that long, but they cause inconvenience for those who rely on affected services. The timing is less than ideal, since Microsoft had two major events this week. The tech giant unveiled its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 on Monday then held its annual Build conference over the following two days. The events sprung Microsoft into the spotlight, so its services having outages isn't a great look.