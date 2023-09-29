Discord was down due to server outage, users were unable to log in (Update)

What you need to know

Discord servers are currently down, locking out users from their accounts.

The issue seems to be affecting both the desktop and web versions.

Discord has acknowledged the issue and is currently investigating the matter and working on a fix.

Update September 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM ET: The outage appears to be over and Discord is working normally.

Update September 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM ET: Outage reports on DownDetector have dropped and the Discord Status page states that all systems are operational. Discord appears to be up and running as usual.

All seems not to be well over at Discord this morning, after multiple users took to social media platforms to express their frustrations of not being able to access the application.

EVERYONE GO OUTSIDE, DISCORD IS DOWN🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Discord pic.twitter.com/1rMCzYbpzHSeptember 29, 2023 See more

To this end, it's not yet clear what is the root cause of the issue, but a user of X (formerly Twitter) shared that the issue might be Cloudflare-related, as the service is currently undergoing maintenance, which is restricting users from accessing the platform both on the web and desktop versions.

Multiple users have indicated receiving the following pop-up message each time they try to access the platform: "Sorry, you have been blocked." Reports flagging the issue continue to flood DownDetector, with speculations indicating that this could be a server connection issue.

Discord has since issued a statement acknowledging the issue via its support account on X, and further citing that it is currently investigating the situation.

We are aware of an issue preventing users from accessing the app. Our team is on the case and investigating the issue! 🔎 Check our status page for more updates: https://t.co/ypt16TArbX pic.twitter.com/knuHoCbK0SSeptember 29, 2023 See more

This is a developing story, and we will update this post with more information once more updates become available.

Is Discord down for you? Let us know in the comments below.