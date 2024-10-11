ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot can't create a simple white image, while Google's flagship image generation tool frustratingly buries sophisticated creations behind a $20 monthly premium service

What you need to know

Google has rolled out its Imagen 3 image generation tool to Gemini users across mobile and desktop.

The tool spots sophisticated image generation capabilities, but free users can't create images of people without a Gemini Advanced subscription.

Imagen 3 leverages Google's SynthID to watermark images generated using the tool to curb the spread of misinformation.

After what might have seemed like eons, Google is finally rolling out its long-anticipated Imagen 3 AI-powered image generation tool to Gemini users across mobile and desktop. Consequently, Gemini AI will leverage the new image generation tool to create images by default.

It's worth noting that the tool is broadly available for all Gemini users, even those using the free tier. However, the new tool's capabilities are fairly limited for free users. As highlighted by TechRadar, free users can't leverage the tool's capabilities to generate images of people. They'll need an active $20 subscription for Google's Gemini Advanced service.

For context, the $20 subscription not only gives you unlimited access to Gemini Advanced, but it also features priority access to new features like Imagen 3, 2TB of storage as part of the Google One AI Premium Plan, and Gemini in Google Docs, Gmail, and more.

As highlighted by Google:

"Imagen 3 sets a new standard for image quality, generating images with just a few words. You can even ask Gemini to create images in various styles — like photorealistic landscapes, textured oil paintings, or whimsical claymation scenes."

It checks out on print, but you need paper to confirm

Image of Google Gemini (Image credit: Google)

As you may know, AI image generation tools like Microsoft Copilot, DALL-E 3, Midjourney, and more have been spotlighted for generating deep fakes and spreading misinformation. As a result, the tools have been heavily censored, seemingly lobotomizing their image-generation capabilities.

However, Google states that Imagen 3 ships with advanced image generation capabilities and built-in safeguards. While this might be considered a significant setback in the quality of images generated using the tech, Google shared a wide range of benchmarks, highlighting Imagen 3's impeccable performance compared to other image generation models.

In an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation and deepfakes, Imagen 3 leverages Google's SynthID to watermark images generated using the tool. Google also claims users will have absolute control over the image-generation process and can ask Gemini to fine-tune the creation for a desired output.

