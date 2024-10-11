ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot can't create a simple white image, while Google's flagship image generation tool frustratingly buries sophisticated creations behind a $20 monthly premium service
Google's Imagen 3 AI-powered image-generation tool is finally available to all Gemini users, but you'll need a $20 subscription for sophisticated creations.
What you need to know
- Google has rolled out its Imagen 3 image generation tool to Gemini users across mobile and desktop.
- The tool spots sophisticated image generation capabilities, but free users can't create images of people without a Gemini Advanced subscription.
- Imagen 3 leverages Google's SynthID to watermark images generated using the tool to curb the spread of misinformation.
After what might have seemed like eons, Google is finally rolling out its long-anticipated Imagen 3 AI-powered image generation tool to Gemini users across mobile and desktop. Consequently, Gemini AI will leverage the new image generation tool to create images by default.
It's worth noting that the tool is broadly available for all Gemini users, even those using the free tier. However, the new tool's capabilities are fairly limited for free users. As highlighted by TechRadar, free users can't leverage the tool's capabilities to generate images of people. They'll need an active $20 subscription for Google's Gemini Advanced service.
Related: ChatGPT and Copilot can't create a simple white image
For context, the $20 subscription not only gives you unlimited access to Gemini Advanced, but it also features priority access to new features like Imagen 3, 2TB of storage as part of the Google One AI Premium Plan, and Gemini in Google Docs, Gmail, and more.
As highlighted by Google:
"Imagen 3 sets a new standard for image quality, generating images with just a few words. You can even ask Gemini to create images in various styles — like photorealistic landscapes, textured oil paintings, or whimsical claymation scenes."
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 📺LG Curved OLED Monitor (32-inches) | $803.54 at Amazon (Save $721!)
- 🔊2.1ch Soundbar for TVs & Monitors | $36.99 at Walmart (Save $63!)
- 💻Dell G16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4070) | $1,299.99 at Dell (Save $450!)
- 📺LG C4 OLED 4K TV (42-inches) | $949.99 at Best Buy (Save $450!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $799.99 at Best Buy (Save $550!)
- 💾SK hynix SSD Thumbdrive (1TB) | $62.99 at Newegg (Save $27!)
- 💻Dell XPS 13 (X Elite) | $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $500!)
- 🎧Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC | $249.95 at Amazon (Save $250!)
- 💻HP Envy 2-in-1 14 (Ryzen 7) | $549.99 at Best Buy (Save $450!)
- 💾Seagate Xbox Expansion Card (1TB) | $149.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
It checks out on print, but you need paper to confirm
As you may know, AI image generation tools like Microsoft Copilot, DALL-E 3, Midjourney, and more have been spotlighted for generating deep fakes and spreading misinformation. As a result, the tools have been heavily censored, seemingly lobotomizing their image-generation capabilities.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
However, Google states that Imagen 3 ships with advanced image generation capabilities and built-in safeguards. While this might be considered a significant setback in the quality of images generated using the tech, Google shared a wide range of benchmarks, highlighting Imagen 3's impeccable performance compared to other image generation models.
Related: Controversial artist is losing millions of dollars in compensation over AI-generated collection
In an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation and deepfakes, Imagen 3 leverages Google's SynthID to watermark images generated using the tool. Google also claims users will have absolute control over the image-generation process and can ask Gemini to fine-tune the creation for a desired output.
More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals
We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings:
- Xbox controller deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Xbox SSD storage deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming headset deals: Walmart | Dell | Target | Best Buy | Amazon
- MicroSD storage deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming handheld deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Laptop deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Copilot+ AI laptop deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Monitor deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Mini PC deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming keyboard deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg
- Gaming mice deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.