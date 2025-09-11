"I've had that name longer than him": Meta deleted a bankruptcy lawyer’s Facebook page for “impersonating” Mark Zuckerberg — but it’s his real name, and now he’s fighting back
Meta faces a bizarre lawsuit from a lawyer named Mark Zuckerberg after banning his Facebook page and still charging him for ads.
What are the odds that Mark Zuckerberg would file a lawsuit against Meta? You’d think the chances were slim to none, but it actually happened. Well, sort of. For context, it wasn’t the Meta CEO who filed the suit, but rather a bankruptcy lawyer from Indiana who happens to share the same name.
Meta recently deleted the lawyer's Facebook account for “impersonating a celebrity.” But that’s not the case; he simply shares the same name as Mark Zuckerberg. More concerningly, this isn’t the first time his Facebook profile has been flagged and taken down.
He's been in the same predicament five times over the past eight years. This has acted as a s setback for his business, since he uses the Facebook page to advertise his legal practice and even communicate with potential clients.
While speaking to Indianapolis’ 13WTHR, bankruptcy lawyer Mark Zuckerberg indicated:
“It’s not funny. Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off.”
So far, the lawyer has spent approximately $11,000 marketing his legal practice on Facebook. Despite repeated efforts to expand his client base, Facebook has blocked his ads multiple times for allegedly violating the platform's community guidelines on impersonation. Nevertheless, Mark Zuckerberg still receives payments for the ads, even though the lawyer's account has been deactivated.
Mark Zuckerberg has spent over $11,000 to advertise his page on Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta platforms, but when Mark Zuckerberg’s account was disabled for allegedly impersonating Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg still had to pay for these advertisements. "I've had that name longer than him," the lawyer lamented.
The lawyer is suing Meta for negligence and a breach of contract. While speaking to the New York Post, he indicated:
“Normally, you would say, well, it’s just Facebook and it’s not a big deal. But this time it’s affecting my bottom line because I was paying for advertising for my business to try and get clients.”
Lawyer Zuckerberg has been in communication with Meta about his predicament since as early as 2017, when he sought assistance for his account being wrongly disabled.
The lawyer's troubles spread beyond a deactivated Facebook account
As it turns out, sharing a name with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has opened up the lawyer's world to endless trials and tribulations. The attorney revealed that he received death threats and money requests. He's even been sued by the state of Washington.
The challenges have even affected his personal life when trying to make reservations. “I can’t use my name when making reservations or conducting business as people assume I’m a prank caller and hang up,” the lawyer added. "My life sometimes feels like the Michael Jordan ESPN commercial, where a regular person’s name causes constant mixups.”
Meta has since confirmed to The Independent that lawyer Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook account has already been reinstated. "We know there’s more than one Mark Zuckerberg in the world, and we are getting to the bottom of this," Meta added.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.