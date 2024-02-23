Microsoft Copilot's new feature can finally handle complex projects and supports up to 18,000 characters, but it has one major downside

What you need to know

Microsoft recently announced that Copilot's Notebook feature finally shipped to general availability (well, on the web for PC and mobile). For context, Microsoft started testing the Notebook feature in Copilot with several users late last year.

It lets users type prompt on the left side of the interface and see results on the right side. This way, it's easier for users to copy and change their prompts. Moreover, the feature remembers the previous version of your output, thus making it easier to iterate, refine, and improve your prompts.

Microsoft's Corporate Vice President and Head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing, Jordi Ribas, announced Notebook's broad availability on copilot.microsoft.com for PCs and mobile. Ribas added that the tool is "ideal when you need to iterate on a prompt to get the best result." What's more, the tool supports up to 18,000 characters.

Perfect for complex queries and projects

When Microsoft launched Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat), several lodged reports citing instances of the chatbot hallucinating or outrightly providing inaccurate responses to queries. This prompted the company to place a character cap on the chatbot to prevent the reoccurrence of such instances.

This move wasn't well received by users who primarily wanted to use the tool to generate long-form content or to handle complex queries and projects. It now seems that Copilot's new Notebook feature is the direct answer and solution for this. Even Microsoft's lead for Bing, Michael Schechter, shares the same sentiments as highlighted in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

To this end, it remains unclear when Microsoft plans to extend its support for Copilot's Notebook feature to Copilot for Windows or the Copilot app for iOS and Android.