Microsoft unveils free Copilot app on iOS with GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 image generation

What you need to know

Microsoft's Copilot app is now available on iOS and iPad.

The app lets you ask questions, generate summaries, draft emails, and more.

You can also generate images using the app's text-to-image generation capabilities powered by DALL-E 3 technology.

It also features OpenAI's latest LLM, the GPT-4 model.

A few days after launching a dedicated Copilot app for Android users with OpenAI's GPT-4 model capabilities, Microsoft shipped the Copilot app to iOS and iPad, too.

Users can download both versions of the app via the Apple App Store. Like the Copilot app for Android, the iOS version is reminiscent of OpenAI's ChatGPT mobile app. What's more, it allows you to easily access Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat), which means you can use the app to generate answers to queries, draft emails, and summarize text.

Additionally, the app ships with text-to-image generation capabilities powered by DALL-E 3 technology.

Microsoft Copilot gives OpenAI's ChatGPT a run for its money

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There's no doubt that Microsoft is going into 2024, placing all its bets on AI if 2023 is anything to go by. This is especially after the Redmond giant made a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI's tech.

Microsoft hasn't been shy about integrating AI capabilities across most (if not all) of its products and services. The Microsoft Copilot app isn't any different. It runs on OpenAI's latest LLM, GPT-4, unlike the free version of ChatGPT, which still spots the GPT-3.5 model. To top it all off, Microsoft will allow users to access this model for free, unlike ChatGPT's GPT-4 model, which is tied to a $20 subscription.

The company's move to rebrand Bing Chat to Copilot is a smart and timely move, which aims to provide users with cross-platform access to the tool. As you might already be aware, Microsoft shipped a web app experience for Copilot during Ignite 2023, separating it from Bing and allowing users to access it from multiple platforms, including Edge and Chromium browsers on Windows and Mac.