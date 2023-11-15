Bing Chat gets a new name, becoming yet another Microsoft Copilot
Say farewell to Bing Chat and hello to Copilot in Bing.
What you need to know
- Bing Chat will now be known as Copilot in Bing.
- Microsoft announced the change during its Ignite 2023 conference.
- Bing Chat Enterprise is now called Copilot as well, bringing Bing Chat under Microsoft's Copilot branding that now extends across several services and Windows.
- Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat Enterprise, will become generally available on December 1, 2023.
- Microsoft is making its own Arm chips
- Copilot comes to all of Microsoft 365
- Bing Chat rebranded to Copilot
- Microsoft Loop now generally available
- Microsoft Mesh and Immersive Spaces
- Microsoft Planner merges To Do and Project
- Microsoft launches Copilot Studio
- Microsoft Security Copilot
- Copilot web app goes live
Bing Chat launched earlier this year, giving everyday users free access to generative AI. The service has grown in the public eye and has seen over one billion prompts and queries since launching, according to Microsoft. Now, less than one year after becoming available, Bing Chat is being rebranded to Copilot in Bing.
While Bing Chat has drawn interest in terms of the tech behind the service, it hasn't made a dent in how many people use Bing as a search engine. In fact, Bing usage actually dropped year-over-year. The rebranding to Copilot in Bing allows Microsoft to position what was once known as Bing Chat alongside the growing library of Copilots across the Office apps and Windows rather than hitching the AI service strictly to Bing.
Bing Chat's new name is one of many announcements made at Ignite 2023. Microsoft also announced similar branding changes to Bing Chat Enterprise.
Bing Chat Enterprise is now Copilot Pro
The professional-focused Bing Chat has been called Bing Chat Enterprise up to this point, but it is now known as Copilot Pro. The change aligns the service with Microsoft's other versions of Bing Chat, including the consumer version of Copilot in Bing and various Copilot features across the Office apps and Windows.
Copilot will become generally available on December 1, 2023. The service was in preview under its previous Bing Chat Enterprise branding, but it's ready for prime time.
On December 1, 2023, Copilot will come with Microsoft 365 F3 customers at no additional cost. With that addition, Copilot is available at no extra cost for customers with the following licenses:
- Microsoft 365 E3, E5
- Microsoft 365 F3
- Microsoft 365 A3, A5 (Faculty only)
- Business Standard
- Business Premium
Those who wish to get a standalone Copilot subscription will also have that option starting on December 1, 2023 for $5 per user per month.
Microsoft 365 | From $6/user/month
Microsoft has a variety of plans for businesses and educators that provide access to a wide range of productivity tools, including Copilot (formerly Bing Chat Enterprise).
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.