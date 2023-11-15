Bing Chat gets a new name, becoming yet another Microsoft Copilot

What you need to know

Bing Chat will now be known as Copilot in Bing.

Microsoft announced the change during its Ignite 2023 conference.

Bing Chat Enterprise is now called Copilot as well, bringing Bing Chat under Microsoft's Copilot branding that now extends across several services and Windows.

Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat Enterprise, will become generally available on December 1, 2023.

Bing Chat launched earlier this year, giving everyday users free access to generative AI. The service has grown in the public eye and has seen over one billion prompts and queries since launching, according to Microsoft. Now, less than one year after becoming available, Bing Chat is being rebranded to Copilot in Bing.

While Bing Chat has drawn interest in terms of the tech behind the service, it hasn't made a dent in how many people use Bing as a search engine. In fact, Bing usage actually dropped year-over-year. The rebranding to Copilot in Bing allows Microsoft to position what was once known as Bing Chat alongside the growing library of Copilots across the Office apps and Windows rather than hitching the AI service strictly to Bing.

Bing Chat's new name is one of many announcements made at Ignite 2023. Microsoft also announced similar branding changes to Bing Chat Enterprise.

Bing Chat Enterprise is now Copilot Pro

The professional-focused Bing Chat has been called Bing Chat Enterprise up to this point, but it is now known as Copilot Pro. The change aligns the service with Microsoft's other versions of Bing Chat, including the consumer version of Copilot in Bing and various Copilot features across the Office apps and Windows.

Copilot will become generally available on December 1, 2023. The service was in preview under its previous Bing Chat Enterprise branding, but it's ready for prime time.

On December 1, 2023, Copilot will come with Microsoft 365 F3 customers at no additional cost. With that addition, Copilot is available at no extra cost for customers with the following licenses:

Microsoft 365 E3, E5

Microsoft 365 F3

Microsoft 365 A3, A5 (Faculty only)

Business Standard

Business Premium

Those who wish to get a standalone Copilot subscription will also have that option starting on December 1, 2023 for $5 per user per month.