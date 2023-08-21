Bing Chat Enterprise is here (in preview) to help teachers plan lessons with AI

What you need to know

Bing Chat Enterprise is a new AI-powered tool that allows users to ask AI questions without sharing data.

Chat data from within the tool is not saved and Microsoft does not use that data to train its AI models.

Microsoft 365 A3 and A5 users can use Bing Chat Enterprise in preview starting today.

Microsoft announced Bing Chat Enterprise earlier this year. Like its non-enterprise counterpart, Bing Chat Enterprise can provide answers to questions by scouring the web. Unlike the normal Bing Chat, Bing Chat Enterprise keeps data private. Information used to ask questions and the answers that the tool generates is kept private and is not stored by Microsoft or used to train the company's AI models.

Starting today, Bing Chat Enterprise is available in preview for Microsoft 365 A3 and A5 customers. The same tool was made available in preview to some users last month, but it is now available for a wider range of customers.

"Bing Chat Enterprise gives your organization AI-powered chat with commercial data protection. What goes in—and comes out—remains protected," said Microsoft in a blog post. "This means user and chat data will not leak outside the organization, chat data is not saved, Microsoft has no eye-on access to it, and chat data is not used to train our underlying models."

Microsoft outlined some examples of things Bing Chat Enterprise can help with:

Draft content: “Create lesson plans on the Kinematics unit for my AP Physics class. Include the relevant learning objectives, materials, and activities”

“Create lesson plans on the Kinematics unit for my AP Physics class. Include the relevant learning objectives, materials, and activities” Personalize learning: “Generate a reading passage sample for my 3rd grade class about the ocean, include three versions for Lexile levels 420L to 650L, 520L to 820L, 740L to 940L”

“Generate a reading passage sample for my 3rd grade class about the ocean, include three versions for Lexile levels 420L to 650L, 520L to 820L, 740L to 940L” Brainstorm: “List 20 unique project ideas for my secondary school European history class”

“List 20 unique project ideas for my secondary school European history class” Summarize a PDF open in Edge: “Recap the findings of this flipped classroom research paper and list three recommendations and three challenges”

“Recap the findings of this flipped classroom research paper and list three recommendations and three challenges” Improve efficiency: “Act as an elementary school schedule design expert, review the schedule to identify problems and suggest changes that provide additional planning time for educators”

Bing Chat Enterprise will be on by default for customers with access "no earlier than" September 21, 2023. That is, unless an IT admin opts out before that date.

Once Bing Chat Enterprise rolls out, users can access it through bing.com/chat or through the Microsoft Edge Sidebar when signed into a work account.