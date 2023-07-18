Bing Chat Enterprise won't share your data with Microsoft

What you need to know

Microsoft just announced Bing Chat Enterprise at its Inspire event.

Bing Chat Enterprise does not save data and data put into it is not used to train the tool's AI model.

Bing Chat Enterprise is available in preview now at no extra cost for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium users.

Bing Chat launched earlier this year. The powerful AI tool combines the power of web search with large language model (LLM) tech from OpenAI. But the way that the normal version of Bing Chat operates prevents it from being used in certain circumstances. Today, Microsoft announced Bing Chat Enterprise, which is built in a way that allows businesses to use it, even when handling confidential information.

Microsoft wants Bing Chat to get better over time. That's good for everyday users, but it restricts enterprise customers from using the tool freely. If a user asked Bing Chat a question that included confidential information, that data could be used to train Bing Chat. That could create a security risk. Bing Chat Enterprise overcomes this issue by not using search queries, or results, to train its model.

"Bing Chat Enterprise gives your organization AI-powered chat for work with commercial data protection. With Bing Chat Enterprise, user and business data are protected and will not leak outside the organization. What goes in — and comes out — remains protected," explained Microsoft in a blog post.

"Chat data is not saved, and Microsoft has no eyes-on access – which means no one can view your data. And, your data is not used to train the models."

Like the version of Bing Chat that's been available to everyone for months, Bing Chat Enterprise uses web data and provides citations for the answers it shares. Various forms of answers are supported, including text, graphics, charts, and images.

Bing Chat Enterprise is available in the same places as normal Bing Chat, including Bing.com/chat and the Edge Sidebar. It's not available in Windows Copilot yet but will be in the future.

Bing Chat Enterprise is available in preview starting today, though it's rolling out gradually. It comes at no additional cost to Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium users. In the future, people will be able to access it as a standalone tool for $5 per user per month.