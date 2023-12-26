Microsoft launches dedicated Copilot app for Android with OpenAI's GPT-4 model for free

What you need to know

Microsoft quietly shipped its AI-powered assistant, Copilot to Android users.

The app spots ChatGPT-like capabilities and also allows users to access OpenAI's GPT-4 model for free.

It's unclear when the app will be available for iOS users.

In the past few months, Microsoft has doubled down on its efforts to improve Copilot's (formerly Bing Chat) usability. While the platform was previously limited to desktop users, Microsoft has now silently shipped a mobile version of the app to Android users.

According to a spot by the folks over at Neowin, Copilot on Android has been available for download at the Google Play Store for a little over a week now. However, there's no mobile version of the app for iOS users, and it's not clear when Microsoft intends to ship it either.

Copilot on Android spots ChatGPT-like functionalities. including access to chatbot capabilities, and image generation powered by DALL-E 3 technology. Additionally, you can use the tool to draft text for your emails or documents. However, unlike ChatGPT which restricts access to OpenAI's latest GPT-4 model to Premium users, Copilot on Android provides users with access to the model for free.

Microsoft describes the platform as highlighted below in the Google Play Store:

"Improve Your Productivity with Copilot–Your AI-Powered Chat Assistant Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions. Chat and create all in one place—for free!"

When will the Copilot app be available on iOS?

(Image credit: Windows Central)

As far as I can remember, Android users have always had the upper hand over iOS. This is especially true when it comes to Microsoft-based platforms. A classic example is the Copilot app being available for Android users, while it remains unclear when Microsoft intends to make it available for iOS users.

However, iOS users shouldn't feel left out of the part as the Bing mobile app is still available. It also spots most of the features in the Copilot for Android app, so you won't be missing out on a lot ideally.