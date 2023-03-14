OpenAI unveils GPT-4 with multimodal input and more creative and complex capabilities

What you need to know

OpenAI has unveiled GPT-4 AI technology with the ability to analyze images in addition to text.

The new generation of AI is also capable of more complex and creative tasks.

OpenAI describes the GPT-4 as a subtle upgrade over GPT-3.5 when used for basic functionality.

The new Bing Chat AI is already powered by GPT-4.

OpenAI has taken the wraps off its next generation GPT-4 AI platform, which is more advanced in a number of key areas. The company says GPT-4 can solve more advanced problems with greater accuracy, and is also more creative and collaborative with new input modal capabilities.

One of the big new additions with GPT-4 is its ability to accept images in addition to text as an input method. Now, the AI will be able to analyze images and output answers via text. ChatGPT Plus users will be able to access these new GPT-4 capabilities starting today, and it's also available as an API for developers.

GPT-4 leverages more data and more computation that results in a more sophisticated and capable language model. It can now handle over 25,000 words of text, which means it can handle longer-context queries and conversations without getting lost or confused.

OpenAI says GPT-4 was trained on Microsoft Azure AI supercomputers, with Azure's "AI-optimized" infrastructure which allows the company to deliver GPT-4 to users around the world. It's also supposedly safer as it's 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content, and 40% more likely to produce factual responses, according to OpenAi.

Of course, as was the case with GPT-3.5, GPT-4 also has limitations that OpenAI is still working to address. Issues such as social biases, hallucinations, and adversarial prompts are all still occurrences that may be presented by the AI when in use. OpenAI also says GPT-4 scores in higher approximate percentiles among test takers, versus GPT-3.5.

ChatGPT Plus users can try GPT-4 now, and developers can join a waitlist to begin implementing this technology into their own applications and services. Microsoft says its Bing AI Chatbot is already powered by GPT-4 technology, and has been since the service went into preview last month.

Microsoft is expected to announce more AI products later this week at an event that will focus on the future of work, which will likely focus on Office and Microsoft 365 enthused with new AI features.