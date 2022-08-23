Microsoft Edge adds sidebar in latest update, providing quick access to Outlook, Office, and more
Bing, Outlook, Office, and other Microsoft products can now be brought up in Edge without having to swap tabs or open a new window.
- Microsoft recently released an update to Edge that brings the browser to version 104.0.1293.63.
- Edge now includes a sidebar, which provides quick access to Bing search, Outlook, Office, and other Microsoft services without requiring a user to open a new tab or window.
- The update is rolling out progressively, so your device may not see it yet.
Microsoft continues to expand the functionality of Edge. The latest update to the browser adds a sidebar that provides quick access to a variety of Microsoft services, including Office, Bing, and Outlook. The idea is to be able to use these products without having to open up a new tab or window.
The update is rolling out gradually, so you may not see it on your system yet. It initially shipped on August 19, 2022.
Here's the changelog for Edge version 104.0.1293.63, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab):
Microsoft Edge 104.0.1293.63 changelog
- Microsoft Edge sidebar. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access Microsoft Edge features side-by-side with their browsing window. Available features include Discover, Bing search, Outlook, Office, Games, and Tools such as a unit converter and Internet speed test. Administrators can control the availability of the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the HubsSidebarEnabled (opens in new tab) policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Search in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Easily access an updated sidebar search via Microsoft Edge sidebar, including easy access to Microsoft Search in Bing for organizations. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Gaming for the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Play popular casual games for free. Administrators can control the availability of the Games menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the AllowGamesMenu (opens in new tab) policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Discover in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Discover content relevant to the page you’re browsing including summaries, source information, and more. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Get your favorite tools in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Easily access commonly used tools while you browse the web, including Calculator, Internet speed test, and Unit converter. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Outlook in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Quickly and easily access Outlook Mail and Calendar. Administrators can control the Outlook menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the OutlookHubMenuEnabled (opens in new tab) policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Office in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Quickly and easily access Microsoft Office documents and apps. Administrators can control the Microsoft Office menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the MicrosoftOfficeMenuEnabled (opens in new tab) policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
