Microsoft Edge adds sidebar in latest update, providing quick access to Outlook, Office, and more

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released an update to Edge that brings the browser to version 104.0.1293.63.

Edge now includes a sidebar, which provides quick access to Bing search, Outlook, Office, and other Microsoft services without requiring a user to open a new tab or window.

The update is rolling out progressively, so your device may not see it yet.

Microsoft continues to expand the functionality of Edge. The latest update to the browser adds a sidebar that provides quick access to a variety of Microsoft services, including Office, Bing, and Outlook. The idea is to be able to use these products without having to open up a new tab or window.

The update is rolling out gradually, so you may not see it on your system yet. It initially shipped on August 19, 2022.

Here's the changelog for Edge version 104.0.1293.63, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab):

Microsoft Edge 104.0.1293.63 changelog

Microsoft Edge sidebar. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access Microsoft Edge features side-by-side with their browsing window. Available features include Discover, Bing search, Outlook, Office, Games, and Tools such as a unit converter and Internet speed test. Administrators can control the availability of the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the HubsSidebarEnabled (opens in new tab) policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

