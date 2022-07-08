Microsoft Edge Beta gains a small update to version 104.0.1293.14
Microsoft Edge Beta's latest build includes some policy changes but doesn't have any new features.
What you need to know
- Microsoft Edge Beta recently received an update that brings the browser to version 104.0.1293.14.
- The update does not contain any new features, but it brings several policy changes.
Microsoft Edge Beta version 104.0.1293.14 rolled out this week to Insiders. The update doesn't have any new features, but it implements some policy changes. One of the changes is region-specific to China, but the rest are generally available to Insiders running Edge Beta.
Here's the complete changelog from Microsoft:
New policies
- AllowedDomainsForApps (opens in new tab) - Define domains allowed to access Google Workspace
- AskBeforeCloseEnabled (opens in new tab) - Get user confirmation before closing a browser window with multiple tabs
- BrowserCodeIntegritySetting (opens in new tab) - Configure browser process code integrity guard setting
- DoubleClickCloseTabEnabled (opens in new tab) - Double Click feature in Microsoft Edge enabled (only available in China)
- ImportOnEachLaunch (opens in new tab) - Allow import of data from other browsers on each Microsoft Edge launch
- QuickSearchShowMiniMenu (opens in new tab) - Enables Microsoft Edge mini menu
- PasswordManagerRestrictLengthEnabled (opens in new tab) - Restrict the length of passwords that can be saved in the Password Manager
- PDFXFAEnabled (opens in new tab) - XFA support in native PDF reader enabled
- TextPredictionEnabled (opens in new tab) - Text prediction enabled by default
Obsoleted policies
- U2fSecurityKeyApiEnabled (opens in new tab) - Allow using the deprecated U2F Security Key API
In other browser news, Microsoft is testing out a feature in Edge Canary that lets people edit images before saving them. The tool should save a few steps when capturing content on the web and supports cropping, making adjustments, and adding filters.
Microsoft has several Insider versions of its Edge browser, which all allow you to test out new and experimental features. The latest build of Edge Beta rolled out this week, though it only brings a short list of policy changes.
