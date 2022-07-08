Microsoft Edge Beta gains a small update to version 104.0.1293.14

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge Beta recently received an update that brings the browser to version 104.0.1293.14.

The update does not contain any new features, but it brings several policy changes.

Microsoft Edge Beta version 104.0.1293.14 rolled out this week to Insiders. The update doesn't have any new features, but it implements some policy changes. One of the changes is region-specific to China, but the rest are generally available to Insiders running Edge Beta.

Here's the complete changelog from Microsoft:

New policies

Obsoleted policies

U2fSecurityKeyApiEnabled (opens in new tab) - Allow using the deprecated U2F Security Key API

In other browser news, Microsoft is testing out a feature in Edge Canary that lets people edit images before saving them. The tool should save a few steps when capturing content on the web and supports cropping, making adjustments, and adding filters.