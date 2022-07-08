Microsoft Edge Beta gains a small update to version 104.0.1293.14

By published

Microsoft Edge Beta's latest build includes some policy changes but doesn't have any new features.

Microsoft Edge Update Dev New2
(Image credit: Future)

What you need to know

  • Microsoft Edge Beta recently received an update that brings the browser to version 104.0.1293.14.
  • The update does not contain any new features, but it brings several policy changes.

Microsoft Edge Beta version 104.0.1293.14 rolled out this week to Insiders. The update doesn't have any new features, but it implements some policy changes. One of the changes is region-specific to China, but the rest are generally available to Insiders running Edge Beta.

Here's the complete changelog from Microsoft:

New policies

Obsoleted policies

In other browser news, Microsoft is testing out a feature in Edge Canary that lets people edit images before saving them. The tool should save a few steps when capturing content on the web and supports cropping, making adjustments, and adding filters.

(opens in new tab)

Microsoft Edge Beta (opens in new tab)

Microsoft has several Insider versions of its Edge browser, which all allow you to test out new and experimental features. The latest build of Edge Beta rolled out this week, though it only brings a short list of policy changes.

Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott

Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.