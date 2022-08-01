Microsoft Edge gains market share following Internet Explorer retirement

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge gained market share among desktop browsers in June 2022, climbing up to 10.64%.

Edge passed Apple's Safari earlier this year and has steadily crept up over the past months, though it still trails Google Chrome by a sizeable margin.

Internet Explorer was retired on June 15, 2022, which may have contributed to Edge's market share increase.

Microsoft Edge continues to grow in usage among PC owners. The browser reached a 10.64% market share in June 2022, according to Statcounter. That's dramatically lower than Google Chrome's share (66.93%) but is still good enough for second place among desktop browsers.

Between May and June of this year, Edge went up from 10.12% to 10.64% market share. There's usually some variation in figures from month to month, but a 0.52% bump is significant. Internet Explorer was retired on June 15, 2022, which may have contributed to Edge's increased usage.

Edge has an Internet Explorer mode that allows organizations to continue to use legacy software. There's a chance that Edge's uptick in market share could be due to enterprises migrating over.

(Image credit: Statcounter)

Microsoft Edge has steadily gained market share over the last year, so there's a chance that its increased usage is completely separate from the retirement of Internet Explorer.

On the mobile side of things, Edge is hardly a factor when it comes to market share. It doesn't even appear as a named browser on Statcounter. Chrome dominates that space as well, sitting comfortably at over 65% market share.

Microsoft Edge isn't in better shape when it comes to tablets. Again, the browser doesn't even appear as a named entity on Statcounter's charts. The top five tablet browsers make up more than 99% of market share, leaving little for Edge.