Microsoft will soon end support for Windows Server 2012 and offers advice for admins

What you need to know

Microsoft is ending support for Windows Server 2012 on October 10, 2023.

Recommended next steps include transitioning to Windows Server 2022 or purchasing Extended Security Updates (ESUs) for Windows Server 2012.

ESUs include three additional years of security updates, renewable annually until October 13, 2026.

Admins that transition their databases and applications to Azure Virtual Machines will access free ESUs for three years after the end of the support date.

October is fast approaching, which will mark Microsoft ending its support for Windows Server 2012. This shouldn't be a surprise, as Microsoft had already issued a reminder at the beginning of this year. The statement explains that extended support for all Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 editions is set to end on October 10, 2023.

Windows Server 2012 ended its mainstream support date in 2018. Still, Microsoft decided to carry the date forward to provide users ample time to transition to supported Windows Server versions.

For on-premises servers, customers can use Azure Arc to receive automated/scheduled ESU updates and installation as well as the security and governance capabilities in Azure. Microsoft

Microsoft will no longer provide security or non-security updates, bug fixes, technical support, or online technical content updates for these Windows Server versions after October 10. If you continue using these unsupported versions well beyond this point, you'll no longer receive technical support from Microsoft, which may have a negative impact on the stability of any outdated servers.

Windows Server 2008/R2 Extended Security Updates (ESUs) hit its end-of-support date earlier this year, on January 10, 2023.

Advice for server admins

Following this change, Microsoft recommends transitioning to Windows Server 2022 or purchasing Extended Security Updates (ESUs). This will help admins keep their on-premises Windows Server 2012 servers running and ensure that they continue receiving technical support.

Those who follow the Extended Security Updates route will get three more years of security updates support, renewable every year until October 13, 2026. Alternatively, users can transition their databases and applications to Azure Virtual Machines. This will allow the admins to access free ESUs for three years after the end of the support date.