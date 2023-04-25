Microsoft rains MSN news feed down on Windows 11 Weather app

What you need to know

The Weather app for Windows 11 and Windows 10 has received a significant update that's available for Insiders.

The app now has a new home page with suggestions for your day, such as if you'll need an umbrella or a jacket.

Toward the bottom of the homepage, you'll now see trending news stories.

Microsoft rolled out an update to the Weather app for Windows 11 and Windows 10 that brings a new home page and new features. The latest version of Weather also includes trending news topics, which may not be a welcome addition to everyone. The changes were spotted and then shared online by Twitter user FireCube.

Many have complained about Microsoft shoehorning the MSN news feed into apps and services. I've written about news within the Windows 11 widget panel in the past. A Reddit thread about the latest Weather app update includes several criticisms about the addition of news.

"I don't know why every MS product now have "recommended content" or in other words ads. This is just getting too bad. They've gone too far now," said Reddit user fancemon.

The trending news stories at the top seem to be weather related. That being said, the types of stories shown are similar in style to those that you'll see on the general MSN news feed.

Image 1 of 2 Microsoft's Weather app used to have a cleaner interface, although it was dated when it comes to design. (Image credit: Future) The updated Weather app includes suggestions for your day as well as the MSN news feed. (Image credit: FireCube via Twitter)

In addition to the trending stories, you'll also see ads within the feed.

The new layout should appear in version 4.53.50501 of the app or later. That build of the app is available to Insiders at the moment.

If you don't have the latest version of the Weather app yet, you can still see what the revamped interface will look like. The home page of the updated app is essentially identical to the MSN weather website.

Assuming that the updated Weather app is identical to the web version of MSN Weather, you will also see general news in addition to weather-related stories.