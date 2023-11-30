Microsoft Rewards halts daily point earnings in Edge after killing the Xbox app in just a week — No more freebies!

What you need to know

Microsoft is reportedly removing the capability to earn Microsoft Rewards points for using Microsoft Edge daily.

Initially, the issue seemed only to affect users based in the UK and Ireland, but it now appears more widespread.

Multiple users have also flagged an issue with the Microsoft Rewards tally system, citing that it's taking longer than usual to reflect, forcing them to wait up to 6 seconds between searches.

If you're an avid user of Microsoft's services and products, you're likely familiar with Microsoft Rewards. If not, it's essentially a reward scheme run by Microsoft that lets users earn loyalty points for using the company's services like Bing for web searches and more.

But in a surprising turn of events, users might no longer be able to earn Microsoft Rewards loyalty points for using Microsoft Edge, according to a spot by Idle Sloth on X (formerly Twitter). The change started taking effect earlier this week when multiple users began flagging the issue across various social media platforms. Users could get up to 12 Microsoft Rewards loyalty points daily for using Microsoft Edge to browse the web.

(FYI) Microsoft has now removed the ability to earn daily points for using the Edge browser, which was 12 points per day in the UK & Ireland 🇬🇧🇮🇪Has it happened in your country?Today Yesterday pic.twitter.com/RTL1VQ4QFZNovember 29, 2023 See more

This news comes exactly a week after it was reported that Microsoft is pulling the plug on its Xbox Rewards app, ultimately ending the weekly challenges and player streaks. Idle Sloth first pointed out that the issue had impacted users based in the UK and Ireland. However, it now seems the issue is widespread as more users from different regions also cite a similar issue.

Strangely enough, this isn't the only Microsoft Rewards-related issue affecting users. According to a spot by True Achievements, users now have to wait up to 6 seconds between searches for them to be tallied as part of their daily search points.

In hindsight, the points would ordinarily be reflected in your daily search total almost instantly. While I could not replicate the same results, there might be an issue with the program, like an unintended bug.

Impacting the Edge user base

(Image credit: Future)

Over the years, Microsoft has pushed a ton of features as well as updates to its Chromium-based browser Edge. While most users appreciate these neat additions, some simply view it as bloatware. As pointed out by several users expressing their frustrations over the changes, the reward scheme was the driving force pushing them to use the browser.

But it now seems that users might gradually transition to other browsers, significantly impacting Microsoft Edge's user base.

Are you still earning Microsoft Rewards points for using Edge? Let us know in the comments.