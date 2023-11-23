Microsoft Xbox Rewards is being shut down from December, could this spell the end of freebies for gamers?

What you need to know

Xbox consoles are today showing players a message stating that Microsoft Xbox Rewards is coming to a close.

The weekly series of quests will continue until the end of November, and be removed permanently from December.

The weekly Microsoft Xbox Rewards quests were an easy way for players to earn points towards Xbox purchases, but this news comes after a long string of disappointments with the service.

Freebie fans who enjoy collecting Microsoft Reward points via their Xbox dashboard are facing a significant letdown today. It seems that Microsoft is discontinuing the weekly reward quests on the console and shutting down the Microsoft Rewards app entirely on Xbox.



Microsoft Rewards is a free, no-brainer program that lets you earn points going about your daily tasks on the platform. Points can be earned by shopping, using Bing search, and gaming on Xbox, Windows PC and mobile. The message shown indicates activities will simply move to another 'Rewards' app, but previous changes in the past 12 months have always seemed to spell less rewards, so we are not optimistic.



The message itself is in Portuguese, and so far nobody on the Windows Central team has managed to get it to appear on a US or UK region Xbox, so we cannot confirm if this is a worldwide change or not. We will update as we know more.



The message translated to English using Google reads:

Earn Rewards with Xbox



We recreated, simplified, and integrated the Rewards experience on Xbox, making it all about gameplay and the activities that players love most. With the new Rewards hub on Xbox, players will no longer need to have separate apps to earn or redeem Reward points.



Starting December 2023, we will no longer publish offers in the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox, focusing instead on new activities in the new Rewards hub. Basically, this change is intended to simplify and streamline the Rewards experience for

players and helps access all Xbox-related offers and activities in one convenient location. The weekly series continues until the end of November and, after that, it will be deactivated in the application, along with the weekly sequence.



Xbox Rewards will remain part of the Microsoft Rewards program, and all points you earn on Xbox will continue in other parts of the program. To maximize your points and earn even more, be sure to check out the hub.

What's the big deal?

While the message suggests a straightforward transition of the Reward system to another 'streamlined' app, it signifies the conclusion of many players' weekly streaks for the Microsoft Rewards weekly activities—a streak held in high regard by numerous players, some boasting two-year streaks. For context, a 10-week streak yields 2500 points. This has been one of the few effective methods left to accumulate points.



In addition to this, the Microsoft Rewards dashboard on Xbox has been notably less rewarding in recent months, progressively declining in available activities since the controversial relocation of 'Achieve More, Earn More' to the Game Pass app.

Microsoft Rewards for Xbox has been going downhill for a long time

The removal of 'Achieve More. Earn More' (AMEM) marked a downward trajectory for Microsoft Rewards on Xbox. Numerous activities have been removed from the dashboard since then, transforming an app that was once a priority when I turned on my Xbox, into an afterthought. In short, it has been significantly nerfed. Previously, in the UK, I could easily earn 2500-3000 points per month, which was quite handy for covering expenses like Diablo 4 battle passes with Microsoft Reward points.



The nature of the new app and whether it will be more rewarding than current activities remains uncertain. However, historical patterns indicate that changes to the Rewards system on Xbox have not been favorable.

Can I still earn Microsoft Rewards points elsewhere?

Yes. There aren't any changes right now to the current system which lets you earn Microsoft Reward points by searching on Bing, spending money in the Microsoft Store and exploring the daily activities on Microsoft Rewards.



Updates on how it will operate on Xbox from December are eagerly awaited. This article will be updated as more information becomes available, and if other regions begin to experience the same message.