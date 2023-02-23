How to earn Microsoft Rewards points with the new Bing

Can you earn Microsoft Rewards points by using the new Bing? Best answer: Unfortunately, you cannot earn Microsoft Rewards points by using the chat functionality within the new Bing. You can, however, continue to earn Microsoft Rewards points by using the standard search interface of Bing.

What are Microsoft Rewards points?

Microsoft Rewards points can be exchanged for gift cards, movies, games, nonprofit donations, and more. They used to be known as Bing Rewards points, but the name changed back in 2016.

You earn points by using Microsoft services when signed in to your Microsoft account. Microsoft outlines the main ways you can earn points in a support document (opens in new tab):

Search with Bing (level up faster by searching with Bing on Microsoft Edge).

Search the web through the search box on the taskbar on your Windows10 device.

Buy stuff from Microsoft Store online (from your mobile device, on Xbox One, in the Microsoft Store app on your Windows 10/11 or Windows 8.1 device, or via the web). For more info, see Shop and earn Microsoft Rewards points.

Use Cortana to search with Bing.

Explore the earn page and the points breakdown page. Opportunities to earn points, like taking quizzes or playing trivia games, are updated daily, so check in often!

Play selected games or complete selected quests on Xbox One. Launch the Rewards app to get started. For more info, see Earn rewards on Xbox.

One of the easiest ways to earn Microsoft Rewards points is to use Bing as your search engine. There are different levels (opens in new tab) for earning rewards. A single search always earns you three Microsoft Rewards points, but the daily cap for how many points you can earn depends on your level.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Microsoft Rewards levels Benefits Level 1 Level 2 Level 2 + Xbox Live Gold Daily Bing search point limit (3 points per search) 50 250 250 Bing search bonus daily cap for Microsoft Edge 5 20 20 Points earned per $ spent in Microsoft Store online 1:1 10:1 20:1 Points for exploring daily offers ✅ ✅ ✅ Access to exclusive member sales and discounts Row 4 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Occasional surprise invites to exclusive member-only events Row 5 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Up to 10% off when redeeming from Microsoft brands Row 6 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅

What is the new Bing?

Microsoft announced a new version of Bing in February 2023. The revamped search engine uses artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, and Microsoft's own proprietary tech to generate responses based on real-time information. There are two ways to interact with the new Bing.

Note: The new Bing is currently in preview. You have to add your name to the wait list to try out the new Bing.

First, you can use the new Bing in a similar way to the old Bing (or any other popular search engine like Google). Go to bing.com and enter your query into the search box. You'll then see search results.

Every time you search for something using this method, you'll earn three Microsoft Rewards points. There are caps for how many points you can earn each day on your phone or PC. If you use Bing as your default browser on all of your devices, you can rack up points without much thought or effort.

Normal search queries through Bing will show a page that will be familiar to anyone that's used a search engine. (Image credit: Future)

If you click on the chat tab within Bing, you'll open a new way to communicate with the search engine. Chat functionality allows you to make more complex inquiries and ask follow-up questions.

You may think that a system designed to answer several questions within a thread would be a quick way to earn Microsoft Rewards points. That is not the case. Individual questions within a chat session do not earn you points. In fact, using the chat functionality of the new Bing does not earn Microsoft Rewards points.

The new chat feature within Bing is more conversational, but it does not earn you Microsoft Rewards points. (Image credit: Future)

We reached out to Microsoft regarding Microsoft Rewards points. The company confirmed that chat sessions within the chat tab do not count toward earning Microsoft Rewards points but that normal searches still earn points.