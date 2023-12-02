Microsoft Rewards isn't going away anytime soon, but loyalty points continue to drop dramatically

What you need to know

Microsoft Rewards recently halted daily point earnings for using Microsoft Edge, barely a week after killing the Xbox Rewards app.

A new report indicates that Microsoft has made major adjustments to how it awards points, dropping points for "other activities" from 10 to 2.

Microsoft issued a statement indicating that the program is evolving, but there are no plans in play to discontinue the program indefinitely.

Users have also indicated that they are undable to claim their points via the Xbox Awards app.

More trouble is seemingly brewing for avid Microsoft Rewards users after halting point earnings in Microsoft Edge. As one of our readers pointed out earlier today, Microsoft has significantly adjusted how it awards points to users enrolled in the program. Huschka told Windows Central that points earned from "other activities" have dropped from 10 to 2, while the weekly puzzle only garners a single point.

John McIlhinney also shared the same sentiments via Windows Central's forums, citing:

"I've also noticed that, outside of the daily set, tasks that were previously worth 5 or 10 points are now worth 1 or 2, so fewer points there too. Note that I am receiving additional points by logging into the Microsoft Start app on my phone and viewing news items. I suspect that the Bing app does the same. They also recently had a special event where you got 5 points per day and then 100 points every 8th day and then 1000 points if you did that 12 times in a row. That seems to have finished, and I didn't even notice, so I assume that I got my 1000 points. Last time I recall noticing, I was about 2/3 of the way there."

Microsoft has since issued a statement addressing the issue, according to a spot by Windows Latest, as highlighted below:

"Over the last few years, the Microsoft Rewards program has regularly evolved to reflect our growth and expansion. We evaluate every change for consistency and fairness, tuning the methods and frequency through which our members can earn points.



Whether searching with Bing, browsing with Edge, playing on Xbox, or making purchases in the Microsoft store, we know our members take delight in the added incentive the Microsoft Rewards program offers. We aim to grow in ways that continue to provide value to our members, and we eagerly monitor feedback to ensure satisfaction. We appreciate the enthusiasm and loyalty of our Microsoft Rewards members and remain excited for the program's future."

While the statement doesn't say much other than pointing out that the program is evolving, concerned users can rest assured that the program will continue to run for the foreseeable future.

Elsewhere, Microsoft's recent move to pull the plug on its Xbox Rewards app seems to be in full swing. Huschka also pointed out that he has been unable to claim his points from the Xbox Reward app. Instead, he gets the "Try again in a bit. Something went wrong" error.

Are you able to claim your points via the Xbox Awards app? Let me know in the comments.