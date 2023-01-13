NVIDIA Broadcast can now simulate eye contact with the power of AI

What you need to know

NVIDIA Broadcast just received an update that adds an eye contact feature.

The feature uses AI to make it appear as if the subject with a camera's frame is looking directly at the camera.

The eye contact feature is currently in beta with NVIDIA Broadcast 1.4.0.

The update also brings a few other changes, including adding a new vignette effect.

NVIDIA Broadcast is a powerful AI tool that enhances video calls and communication on PCs powered by supported GPUs, such as the RTX 4090. The tool just gained a new feature as part of the update to version 1.4. NVIDIA Broadcast now supports Eye Contact, which makes it appear as if the subject within a video is looking directly at the camera.

The eye contact feature is in beta, so there may be some bumps and glitches while it's in its early stages. Our editor-in-chief Daniel Rubino plans to use it during the Windows Central Podcast tonight, January 13, 2023.

Alongside the beta rollout of Eye Contact, NVIDIA Broadcast gained support for a vignette effect that will look familiar to people that have used social media filters. Virtual backgrounds have also been improved to have better quality and stability.

Here are the release highlights from NVIDIA (opens in new tab):

New Effect - Eye Contact (beta): morphs the eyes of the speaker to simulate eye contact by estimating and aligning gaze with the camera.

New Effect - Vignette: Simulates a lens effect by darkening the corners of the frame for cosmetic effect.

Updated Virtual Background effects (Blur, Replace, Removal). The updated effect uses temporal information to improve segmentation quality and stability.

App Improvements: New options for Mirroring Camera Preview and taking Selfie snapshots. Added tooltips for better accessibility. If the camera device selected as input is in use in another app, and the user attempts to display the NVIDIA Camera virtual device, the app will display a camera in-use icon instead of a gray frame.

