NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution 1.5 update brings new features while also expanding support to GeForce RTX 20 Series GPUs

What you need to know

NVIDIA has today announced an update to its RTX Video Super Resolution software, also known as VSR.

The update delivers greater overall graphical fidelity with more preserved details.

This update has also been made available to RTX 20 Series users, which means it is now able to be used by all RTX GPU users.

NVIDIA keeps rolling out the updates for its RTX software suite. Today, it has added an update to RTX Video Super Resolution, which also goes by the abbreviation of VSR. The VSR 1.5 update brings a retrained AI model that can identify the differences between subtle details and artifacts, which helps to better preserve the details in an image during the upscaling process.

Something that will be useful to those using 1080p screens is that the software no longer requires upscaled video to enhance it. Native 1080p screens, which are still very popular, will benefit from smoother-looking images. NVIDIA has also made this update available to RTX 20 Series users and those using RTX 30 and 40 Series GPUs. This means every RTX GPU on the market now has access to these great features.

To make sure you have NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution working on your system all you need to do is make sure you have an RTX series GPU and that your Microsoft Edge or Chrome browser is on the latest version.

What is NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution?

RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR) is a video upscaling technology that uses AI and the RTX Tensor cores in the GPU to improve the quality of video watched in media players such as VLC and browsers including Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. It removes blocky compression artifacts and upscaling the video resolution up to 4K.

When this video is upscaled, the AI trained on a wide variety of content will analyze each frame. This results in the edges and features being enhanced and displayed at the output resolution. This clever tech will keep improving as AI models increase in complexity.

You can find the full details on VSR from NVIDIA here.

Are you using RTX Video Super Resolution? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.