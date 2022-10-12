Microsoft Places is a new app designed for optimizing hybrid work environments and employees
Microsoft wants to make hybrid work environments easier to work with.
What you need to know
- Microsoft unveiled a new app that helps teams organize hybrid work environments.
- The app is called "Places" and is part of Microsoft 365.
- Employees can use it to find out where teammates are going to be throughout the work week.
Microsoft has unveiled a brand-new app that will be coming soon that makes it easier to collaborate in hybrid work teams and environments. The new app, called Microsoft Places, will let employees and managers tell their teammates when they will be in the office or working from home, including physical presence, office and workspace availability, wayfinding in the office, and more.
The new app will be launching in preview in the coming months, and is designed to help companies design workspaces that better cater to the new hybrid work world. It will allow managers to better connect virtual and physical spaces, teammates, and organizations. Employees will be able to use the app to find out and inform colleagues of their status, location in or out of the office, and when they next plan to be in-person or remote.
“Microsoft Places helps everyone understand who will be in the office when; where people are sitting; what meetings to attend in person; and how to book space on the days your team is already planning to come in. It also helps leaders understand how people are using the office, and ultimately optimize their real estate investments. And third-party partners can build and integrate new and existing solutions on top of Microsoft Places.”
Here’s a rundown of the app’s functionality:
- A dashboard view of which days people on the team or collaboration network will be in the office.
- A presence that will indicate people’s physical location (in office, remote, or mobile).
- The ability to see the workspaces other users have booked, so someone can book one nearby
- Insights and guidance on commuting and passing time, plus the ability to automatically schedule travel time.
- Wayfinding and navigation help within the office location
- A modernized conference room booking and technology to allow everyone to be a first-class participant.
- Insights and guidance on sentiment related to hybrid policies, so managers can implement best practices.
- Insights and guidance on space usage, so leaders can future-proof spaces and add flexibility to their real estate portfolio.
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.