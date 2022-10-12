Microsoft Places is a new app designed for optimizing hybrid work environments and employees

What you need to know

Microsoft unveiled a new app that helps teams organize hybrid work environments.

The app is called "Places" and is part of Microsoft 365.

Employees can use it to find out where teammates are going to be throughout the work week.

Microsoft has unveiled a brand-new app that will be coming soon that makes it easier to collaborate in hybrid work teams and environments. The new app, called Microsoft Places, will let employees and managers tell their teammates when they will be in the office or working from home, including physical presence, office and workspace availability, wayfinding in the office, and more.

The new app will be launching in preview in the coming months, and is designed to help companies design workspaces that better cater to the new hybrid work world. It will allow managers to better connect virtual and physical spaces, teammates, and organizations. Employees will be able to use the app to find out and inform colleagues of their status, location in or out of the office, and when they next plan to be in-person or remote.

“Microsoft Places helps everyone understand who will be in the office when; where people are sitting; what meetings to attend in person; and how to book space on the days your team is already planning to come in. It also helps leaders understand how people are using the office, and ultimately optimize their real estate investments. And third-party partners can build and integrate new and existing solutions on top of Microsoft Places.”

Here’s a rundown of the app’s functionality: