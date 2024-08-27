Final Microsoft 365 Insider blog post marks end of an era... sort of

Blog posts about Microsoft 365 Insider news will now appear within the Microsoft Tech Community.

What you need to know

Microsoft has changed where it will post information about the Microsoft 365 Insider program.

Rather than appear on a dedicated blog, Microsoft 365 Insider posts will appear with in the Microsoft Tech Community.

The move should increase engagement and help Microsoft 365 Insiders connect to more people.

Microsoft shared the final post on its Microsoft 365 Insider blog this week. But the blog is not going away. Instead, it just has a new home. Going forward, Microsoft will share all of its content related to the Microsoft 365 Insider program and Microsoft 365 Insiders through the Tech Community website.

Those who follow Microsoft news closely are likely familiar with the Tech Community site. Posts about several Microsoft apps and services already live on there. The shift away from the dedicated Microsoft 365 Insider blog should prove useful in a few key areas, including community engagement.

Microsoft shared the key reasons for the move in its final Microsoft 365 Insider blog post on the old website:

Enhanced Engagement : The Tech Community is designed for sharing timely information and driving community engagement.

: The Tech Community is designed for sharing timely information and driving community engagement. Community Interaction : The Tech Community facilitates engagement with a larger community of Microsoft 365 users, MVPs, and Community Ambassadors, and enables you to share your thoughts, ask questions, and participate in discussions.

: The Tech Community facilitates engagement with a larger community of Microsoft 365 users, MVPs, and Community Ambassadors, and enables you to share your thoughts, ask questions, and participate in discussions. Access to Resources : The Tech Community provides a wealth of resources, including blog posts, event promotions, and more, all in one place.

: The Tech Community provides a wealth of resources, including blog posts, event promotions, and more, all in one place. Improved Collaboration : The Tech Community supports better collaboration and interaction, making it easier for you to connect with experts and peers.

: The Tech Community supports better collaboration and interaction, making it easier for you to connect with experts and peers. Event Promotion: The Tech Community provides a platform to share blog posts, resources, and promote events like AMAs (Ask Me Anything) sessions,

Migrating news and discussions about Microsoft 365 to the Tech Community site should increase engagement. Tech community is built for interaction, and it's common to see experts and everyday users chat in threads there. Microsoft 365 Insiders are now connected to a broader network that includes MVPs, community ambassadors, and other users.

I find the Tech Community site easier to navigate as well. The layout shows a large number of posts at once without feeling crowded or making it difficult to find specific content.

The move took place on August 26, 2024. The new Microsoft 365 Insider Blog section of the Tech Community site already has a large library of content. Microsoft migrated things over, allowing you to search for posts using filters or other means. You can also follow that page or subscribe to an RSS feed for it.

Microsoft changing where it posts news about the Microsoft 365 Insider program has no effect on people enrolled in the program. It just shifts where you need to look to see the latest news.