The new Outlook for Windows app finally gains support for Gmail accounts

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out new updates to its Outlook for Windows app.

The app now supports Gmail accounts, with Yahoo and iCloud coming soon.

Microsoft Editor is now also available when writing emails.

Microsoft has announced a handful of new features (opens in new tab)and updates that are now rolling out for users that are testing the new Outlook for Windows app. Today's updates introduce support for third-party Gmail accounts, including full support for Gmail calendar and contacts.

Being able to sign-in to the new Outlook app with Gmail is a big milestone, as it's the first real step forward towards supporting third-party accounts. Up until now, the new Outlook for Windows app has only supported Microsoft personal and work accounts.

The company says support for other third-party email services, such as Yahoo and iCloud, will be coming in the future. Other new additions in Outlook for Windows today include built-in Microsoft Editor support when writing emails, polls within emails, delay sending emails, and more.

Here's a rundown of the new features:

Outlook for Windows (Image credit: Microsoft)

Rich editing, spelling, and auto complete suggestions powered by Microsoft Editor.

The ability to send emails with polls to help make decisions quicker. (Work and School accounts only)

Delay the delivery of an email for up to 10 seconds so you have a chance to “undo” sending – always an excellent feature if you have a typo or accidentally forgot someone on an email – or just want to make a few quick changes.

The ability to join a Skype or Teams call directly from the new Outlook for Windows.

The ability to pin important emails to the top of your inbox – helping ensure you don’t forget to follow up on those most important messages.

Google calendar support

The ability to add multiple shared calendars

Supporting multiple time zones

Adding daily weather in Calendar view

Microsoft has also listed some features that are coming soon, including more visual and personalization options, a new calendar UI, offline support, and native ICS file type support.

The Outlook for Windows app is currently in preview and is available as an A/B test for Windows Insiders currently. To see if you're eligible for the new Outlook app, head to the Windows Mail app, and if there's a "Try the new Outlook" toggle in the top right, you can enable it now.