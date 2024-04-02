OpenAI will finally let you use ChatGPT without an account — This isn't an April Fools' gambit either, it's just rolling out in waves

What you need to know

OpenAI will finally let users access ChatGPT without an account.

Users will still require an account to access more sophisticated features like DALL-E 3 image generation technology.

OpenAI will still collect your data despite using ChatGPT without an account, but you can disable this function via the settings.

The company still recommends using ChatGPT with an account as it grants access to more features, including the ability to save and review your chat history, share chats, and more.

You can finally use ChatGPT without an account. OpenAI recently made the announcement indicating that the move will allow users to access the chatbot instantly without necessarily having to sign up. This makes it easier for users to experience the potential of AI.

We're rolling out the ability to start using ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up, so it's even easier to experience the potential of AI.

However, you'll still need an account if you want to leverage more sophisticated capabilities like DALL-E 3 image generation technology. It's possible that having an account to access ChatGPT might still be a requirement for some users, but this is because the change is rolling out in waves. OpenAI says this move is aimed at making generative AI “accessible to everyone curious about its capabilities.”

The company also indicated that it'll use the data provided to ChatGPT by users to improve and enhance its models. However, it's possible to disable this via the settings regardless of whether you have an account or not.

Additionally, ChatGPT now features more content safeguards that are in place to block prompts and generations in a wider scope. OpenAI indicates that users stand to benefit more if they are using ChatGPT with an account, consequently listing “the ability to save and review your chat history, share chats, and unlock additional features like voice conversations and custom instructions,” as some of the advantages.

Is OpenAI subtly reverting to its founding mission?

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

As you may be aware, Elon Musk moved to court recently and filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman. The entire lawsuit was based on OpenAI abandoning its founding mission and vision and choosing to go the for-profit way, having partnered with Microsoft. Musk wants the court to compel the AI startup to revert to its founding mission — making sure everyone can access AI capabilities for free.

It's also worth noting that you don't need a Microsoft Account to access Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat). However, the tool's capabilities are fairly limited without an account. For instance, unauthenticated chats are limited to five turns per session, which is significantly lower than when you're signed in with a Microsoft Account.