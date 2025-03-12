Skype purchased GroupMe in 2011, but the latter will soon outlive its former owner.

With Microsoft killing Skype, you may assume that the tech giant is stepping back from personal messaging apps apart from Teams, but that's not the case. Today, Microsoft announced a Copilot integration with GroupMe.

The new Copilot integration is different from the Copilot feature for GroupMe that shipped last year. The new feature lets you long press any message and ask Copilot to have the AI tool generate a response.

Copilot can brainstorm ideas, help you pick between plans, and even make a playlist based on a song shared in a chat.

Here is the emoji-filled change log from Microsoft:

🔥 Write the perfect response Not sure how to respond in the group chat? Ask Copilot to help brainstorm a response that will get you all the reactions.

Not sure how to respond in the group chat? Ask Copilot to help brainstorm a response that will get you all the reactions. 📚 Be the study buddy you actually need. Class chat swirling on a challenging concept? Copilot will break it down for you.

Class chat swirling on a challenging concept? Copilot will break it down for you. 🎉 Save the group from decision fatigue. Theme party ideas? Travel plans? Copilot makes picking easy.

Theme party ideas? Travel plans? Copilot makes picking easy. 🎵 Curate the vibe Someone share a song they’re into? Copilot will build you a whole playlist.

Someone share a song they’re into? Copilot will build you a whole playlist. 💡 Help your group get stuff done From event planning to fundraising ideas, Copilot gives `the squad superpowers.

It's a bit ironic that GroupMe is getting a new feature. The app was purchased by Skype about 14 years ago, but it has since outlived Skype.

Microsoft teased future features for GroupMe, such as AI understanding how specific group chats operate. Perhaps there's a future in which Copilot in GroupMe can share dank memes with your friends and make plans while you're asleep or otherwise occupied.

What is GroupMe?

GroupMe is a messaging app owned by Microsoft. The app first launched in 2010 and was purchased by Skype rather quickly.

With Skype purchasing GroupMe and Microsoft purchasing Skype in 2011, Microsoft ended up with multiple messaging apps.

GroupMe is available on most major operating systems and the web. Its cross-platform nature earned it popularity in its early days, as did the fact that it made group chats easy.

Microsoft released a surprising update to GroupMe in 2024 that overhauled the app and added Copilot capabilities. The Copilot addition last year allowed users to message Copilot directly within GroupMe, which is quite different from today's new feature.

GroupMe is a niche app. Many of its users are university or college students in the United States.

As a bit of a fun fact, under the hood, GroupMe's communication features are powered by Microsoft Teams.