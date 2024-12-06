“Clippy is my best friend,” Windows95man drops another banger dedicated to everyone's favorite Office assistant

What you need to know

Windows95man is a Finnish visual artist and DJ who represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

On December 6, he released a new single 'Paperclip' dedicated to his friend Clippy.

You can stream the song right now on YouTube and Spotify.

Just when I thought I was in for another dull winter day, hot news dropped from my favorite Windows-themed DJ—well, perhaps the only Windows-themed DJ. It's not exactly a burgeoning genre. Yes, Windows95man is back with another '90s rave-inspired song just in time for the holidays, and this one is all about his partner in crime: Clippy.

New single 'Paperclip' drops today

Is Clippy kinda hot or am I just ovulating? (Image credit: Windows95man)

In a press release given to NME about the new song, Windows95man said "Clippy is my best friend," describing the new track as an ode to the “tireless assistant of Windows operating systems, as well as to all Windows fans.”



Well, I don’t think Clippy has been doing much assisting in Office these days. He was last spotted partying with Windows95man in Helsinki, where they regularly perform DJ sets.

"It looks like you're trying to throw some shapes, would you like help?" (Image credit: @juliuskonttinen)

If you want to check out the song yourself, I've linked it from Youtube below, but it's also available to stream on Spotify. I'm just gutted Spotify Wrapped has stopped counting because I'm about to go stream this on repeat.

Paperclip - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately I haven't been able to locate the lyrics for 'Paperclip' anywhere, but I had a go at scribing them myself.



"It's 1995, and there's no need to cry — Clippys by my side.

The year is 95, I'm up in my room, I'm listening to 'Can't Stop Loving You.' I can't help it, the feeling inside I'm blue, but Clippy will guide me through. "



I gave up around the chorus, but later, Windows95man moves on to 2025, singing: "Clippy, you and I—together we can fly." He also reflects on the crazy year the pair have had, no doubt inspired by their Eurovision 2024 journey, when Windows95man and Clippy represented Finland in the contest. Sadly, they didn’t secure a victory, but I’m glad to see the duo still making music and moving along the DJ circuit.

Windows95man, real name Teemu Keisteri, has been gaining more popularity with his EDM-inspired sets since his Eurovision appearance. He’ll soon be touring the world, starting in New York on January 18, will you be there?

