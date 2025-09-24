At long last, djay users can access their Spotify libraries.

If you look at the Microsoft Store listing for djay, the music mixing app by Algoriddim, the top comment is pretty clear.

"Very good, but Spotify plug in would make it much better!"

Today's your lucky day, because that is exactly what has arrived at long last. Starting today, djay users on both Windows and Mac will be able to access the entire Spotify catalog of music, and mix it as they please.

From the official announcement:

"With just a login, Spotify Premium subscribers can instantly browse and mix millions of songs through djay. From curating the perfect home party set to exploring new music, users can effortlessly drag and drop tracks into djay’s decks, create seamless transitions across genres with intelligent beat-matching, play using built-in DJ tools, or connect their favorite DJ hardware for tactile control."

The Spotify integration into djay is seamless and glorious. (Image credit: Algoriddim)

The only requirement is that you're a Spotify Premium subscriber, which is fair. But assuming you meet that criteria, you will have access to everything you have on Spotify. Your own playlists, Spotify's own playlists, all of it.

Furthermore, if you're less in the mood to create and more in the mood to relax, the djay Automix feature will also work with music from Spotify.

I'll admit, I'm not someone who's really tried djay before, though I've been aware of it for many years. I'm generally more of a listener, than a creator. But the addition of Spotify support does make me want to try it out.

With a very focused app such as this, you need a source of music, right? I have some music stored locally, and digitally, but generally if it's not on my decades of CDs or vinyl records, it comes from Spotify. I'd have been pretty lost trying to be a superstar djay without much music handy!

I think it's a feature that could really bring new users in, too. Spotify isn't the only music service out there, but it's the most popular. For many, Spotify is the only place they have music. It's clearly a sentiment echoed by the folks at Algoriddim, the makers of djay.

The CEO, Karim Morsy, said:

"Bringing Spotify into djay marks a major milestone in our mission to make DJing accessible to everyone. Whether you’re a beginner experimenting at home using only your laptop, or a seasoned DJ performing with hardware, you can now tap into Spotify’s massive catalog directly in djay and enjoy the music you love in a whole new way.”

You need to go where the users are. For PC gaming, that's Steam. For music, that's Spotify. Better yet, it launches today in 51 markets, and if you're on Windows you can grab the latest update from the Microsoft Store.