This AI-generated pizza commercial is delicious and cheesy nightmare fuel

What you need to know

Multiple forms of artificial intelligence were used to create a pizza commercial.

GPT-4, Midjourney, and other AI programs were used to create the ad.

The horrifying ad includes a woman eating a plate, warped mouths, and cringy dialog.

What do you get when you combine several programs powered by artificial intelligence? A pizza commercial of course. Reddit user PizzaLater used GPT-4 to write a script, Midjourney to generate images, and Runway Gen2 to form video clips of an ad for an imaginary restaurant called Pepperoni Hug Spot.

While the commercial has the ingredients of a normal advertisement, it didn't quite make it through the uncanny valley. At one point a woman eats a plate rather than the pizza sitting on top of it. The commercial closes with a family sitting around a double-decker pizza with no toppings on it.

The narration of the commercial is delivered with a lovely baritone voice, but the words aren't right. While GPT-4 can be used to generate natural language, the creator of this ad seems to have directed the chatbot to create an almost satirical script.

"Knock knock. Who's there? Pizza magic" and "your tummy say thank you. Your mouth say 'mmmm'" are among the gems created by AI.

The final tagline is "Pepperoni Hug Spot, it's like family, but with more cheese." To give the AI credit, that could be the slogan of a legitimate pizza place.

Of course, there's always a chance that the ad has some human touches, but the creator stated on Reddit that all assets were made with AI:

"Breakdown:

Script - GPT4

Images - Midjourney

Video Clips - Runway Gen2

VO - Eleven Labs

Music - SOUNDRAW AI Music

Generated all the assets and then spent the better part of my afternoon assembling in AE with graphics etc."

