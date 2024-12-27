Generate a "Spotify Wrapped" style 2024 recap for your Twitter/X account with this free AI tool

With 2024 coming to an end, online services across the net have been providing users with a recap of their year on the service. The most famous example is Spotify Wrapped, which is highly anticipated every December and this year even featured its own AI-generated podcast with hosts discussing your listening habits.

One such service that doesn't have a recap feature but definitely should is Twitter/X. If you're active on this social media platform, it would be fun to see your activity throughout the year. Luckily, a new AI-powered tool called "Twitter Wrapped 2024 by Exa.AI" lets you quickly create a recap of your Twitter account in a matter of seconds.

All you need to do is type your Twitter username into the website, and within a few seconds you'll have a complete 2024 recap generated for free. It's pretty awesome, and breaks down your account into relevant categories and showcases your most popular tweets and genres you associated with this year.

My recap says I spent a lot of the year roasting Microsoft, which sounds accurate. It's genuinely interesting to see how detailed the recap is and makes me wish X would create its own recap feature for next year.

Exa.AI is an API that markets itself as "the first meaning-based web search powered by embeddings" that "unlocks data no other search can, making your AI more relevant, factual, and reducing hallucinations." It's not associated with Twitter/X, but the API is able to scrape your account to create a detailed recap. Be sure to checkout the Exa.AI website if you want to learn more about how it works.

With 2024 coming to a close, it's interesting to look back at everything you've done and achieved throughout the year. Xbox even make its own with the Xbox Year in Review Recap, which showcases all the games you've played this year and for how long. It's all super interesting.